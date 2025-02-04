QCP Capital: Trade War Uncertainty Looms, Put And Call Options Remain Balanced

In Brief QCP Capital highlights ongoing trade uncertainties influencing the crypto market, while traders await further clarity on these tensions and options markets remain balanced.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital has released a market analysis noting the continued volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin briefly surged past the $100,000 mark following news that the United States would delay tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month, suggesting potential trade negotiations. However, the gains were short-lived, as China responded with new tariffs, causing BTC to retreat to $98,000.

In addition to its tariff measures, China initiated an antitrust investigation into US tech giant Google, signaling a willingness to escalate tensions by targeting major American companies. Any resulting sanctions or restrictions could negatively impact corporate earnings, which may, in turn, create additional pressure on high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

QCP Capital also highlighted that BTC’s brief rally coincided with market reactions to former US President Donald Trump‘s executive order, which directed officials to explore the creation of a US sovereign wealth fund. While some market participants view this initiative as a potential driver of Bitcoin demand, key details—such as the fund’s financing and structure—remain unclear.

Looking ahead, ongoing trade uncertainties continue to influence the cryptocurrency market. Options markets are currently evenly split between puts and calls through March, indicating a lack of clear directional bias. Meanwhile, volatility has eased as BTC stabilizes around $98,000, with traders awaiting further clarity ahead of a scheduled call between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

BTC Rebounds To $98,760, While Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Outflows

As of the current writing, Bitcoin is trading at $98,760, reflecting a 3.32% increase over the past 24 hours. During this period, the cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of $94,388 and a high of $102,420. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s market dominance declined slightly by 0.08% to 60.54%, indicating that altcoins have outperformed BTC in their recent recovery.

According to data from SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a net outflow of $235 million yesterday. Within this, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust recorded a single-day net inflow of $8.019 million, while its total historical net outflow was $21.883 billion. The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF reported no net outflows for the day, with its total historical net inflow amounting to $1.232 billion.

The total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs currently stands at $119.14 billion, with the ETF net asset ratio—representing the market value of ETFs as a percentage of Bitcoin’s total market value—at 5.95%. The cumulative historical net inflow into Bitcoin spot ETFs has now reached $40.263 billion.

In the broader cryptocurrency market, total market capitalization surged 3.69% intraday, reaching $3.24 trillion. However, overall cryptocurrency market trading volume over the past 24 hours declined by 30.33%, totaling $231.14 billion.

