QCP Capital: Risk Assets Poised For Rebound, Medium-Term Outlook Remains Bullish

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief QCP Capital notes that the US stock market continues its ascent, reinforcing the belief that risk assets may be on the verge of a rebound.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital released its latest market analysis, indicating that Chinese stocks continue to decline today following a disappointing press conference from state planners yesterday. The China A50 Index has dropped another 7% today and is down 17% from recent highs. Additionally, the absence of fiscal stimulus is impacting investor sentiment.

In contrast, US equities remain largely unaffected by developments in Asia. They are continuing to strive for new highs despite uncertainties surrounding the US elections and the market’s adjustment to the expectation of fewer interest rate cuts in 2024 after the recent non-farm payrolls report. Bond markets are now anticipating two interest rate cuts in 2024, a reduction from the previous expectation of three cuts just a week ago.

Despite increasing challenges from the Middle East and domestic issues related to the US elections, the US stock market continues its steady ascent, reinforcing the belief that risk assets may be on the verge of a rebound. In the cryptocurrency market, QCP Capital has noted a surge in activity within the memecoin sector, with increased trading taking place both on-chain and off-chain. The firm has identified a degree of exuberance in the market, as traders capitalize on the latest trends and narratives involving various popular tokens.

In the past two weeks, perpetual funding rates on Deribit and Binance have risen, indicating a decrease in bearish bets or an increase in long positions. This trend, along with the recent excitement in the memecoin sector, raises concerns about potential downward movements, as such declines often occur when markets are bullish and least expect them.

Despite short-term uncertainties and recent declines, QCP Capital has stated its intention to keep accumulating assets, maintaining a bullish outlook for the medium term.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Slide Amid ETF Outflows, Market Cap Dips To $2.16T

As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading at $61,924, reflecting a decrease of 1.08% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of $61,793 and a high of $63,082. This decline coincides with reported outflows of $18.66 million from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as of October 8th, according to SoSoValue data. However, despite this downward trend, activity among Bitcoin whales has increased over the past day, as indicated by Whale Alert data.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading at $2,428, showing a slight decline of 0.14% in the last 24 hours. Its intraday low and high were $2,402 and $2,470, respectively. Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price volatility aligns with outflows of $8.19 million from spot Ethereum ETFs on October 8th. Additionally, Whale Alert data reveals significant ETH transfers to Coinbase in the past day, contributing to increased selling pressure on the asset.

Overall, the global cryptocurrency market cap has decreased by 0.63%, now valued at $2.16 trillion. Furthermore, the total market volume has dropped by 14.34% over the last day, standing at $65.65 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson