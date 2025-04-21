QCP Capital Eyes $88.8K Bitcoin’s Resistance As Market Sentiment Shifts

In Brief QCP Capital notes Bitcoin’s potential as a safe-haven asset amid rising gold prices and institutional interest, while monitoring the key $88.8K resistance level for future market direction.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital has shared a recent analysis of cryptocurrency market developments, offering a cautiously optimistic take on Bitcoin’s price surge over the Easter weekend. According to the firm, Bitcoin experienced a sharp rebound in early Asian trading hours, reaching above $87,000 in what they described as an “Easter resurrection.” This price action largely offset the downturn triggered by US President Donald Trump’s unexpected “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2nd. Although weekend rallies in the cryptocurrency market are not unusual—often influenced by lower liquidity—this one diverged from the quieter movements seen during the December holiday season, signaling a potentially more meaningful recovery.

Bitcoin’s rally did not happen in isolation. Gold also hit new all-time highs, supported by increasing concerns over trade tensions and a weakening US dollar. Meanwhile, equity markets closed the previous week lower, continuing a broader pullback in April. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin’s positioning as a potential safe-haven asset or inflation hedge is gaining renewed attention. If this perception holds, QCP Capital believes it could open the door for renewed institutional interest and investment in Bitcoin.

The firm has already identified early indicators of institutional capital returning to the market. For example, Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reversed their previous trend by recording $13.4 million in net inflows last week— a notable shift after the $708 million in outflows observed the week before. In the options market, sentiment is stabilizing, with risk reversals across multiple expiration periods showing a more balanced outlook, a change from the consistent demand for near-term downside protection seen in recent weeks.

QCP Capital Remains Cautious, Eyes $88.8K Bitcoin Resistance Level

Still, QCP remains cautious. Analysts question whether the synchronized rally in both Bitcoin and gold is simply the result of lower liquidity over the Easter holiday or an early signal of a broader shift in how traditional finance views Bitcoin’s role. They point out that definitive answers may take time, particularly with European markets still observing the holiday period. The evolving relationship between Bitcoin, gold, and equities will be important to watch moving forward.

For now, QCP Capital is closely monitoring the $88,800 resistance level as a key indicator of trend confirmation. Until that threshold is decisively broken, the firm prefers to hold back from making strong directional calls about Bitcoin’s next move.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at $87,259, reflecting a 3.69% gain in the past 24 hours. During this period, the price ranged from a low of $84,028 to a high of $87,666, indicating intraday volatility. Bitcoin’s market capitalization has also climbed, now reaching around $1.73 trillion, representing a 3.57% increase.

In a broader context, the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization currently sits at $2.75 trillion, marking a 3.40% rise over the previous day. Trading activity has picked up as well, with the overall market volume in the past 24 hours reaching $67.9 billion—an increase of 45.28%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

