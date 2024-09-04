QCP Capital: Crypto Market To Witness Increased Volatility In Near-Term

In Brief QCP Capital shared an analysis, warning that its Volatility Momentum Indicator for Bitcoin and Ethereum triggered an alarm this morning.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital shared its latest market analysis, warning that its Volatility Momentum Indicator (VMI) for Bitcoin and Ethereum triggered an alarm this morning. This implies that the cryptocurrency market is likely entering a phase of heightened volatility. However, the signal does not specify the direction of price movements, only that substantial price fluctuations may be anticipated in the near term.

The firm noted that historically, transitioning from yield-generating strategies to long convexity, buying options, in response to such signals has been effective in optimizing portfolio returns.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Experience Declines Amid ETF Outflows And Market Uncertainty

At the time of reporting, BTC is trading at $56,747, indicating a dip of more than 3.47% in the past 24-hours. Its intraday low and high were recorded at $55,676 and $59,287. This downward trend is associated with $287.78 million in outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as of September 3rd. Investor concerns are also influencing the market, with apprehension regarding upcoming price movements due to potential interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

In addition, Bitcoin’s market dominance stands at 56.19%, decreasing 0.09% over the past day.

Meanwhile, ETH is priced at $2,403, registering a decline of 4.02% throughout the past day. Its low and high are $2,313 and $2,515. According to the data from Soso Value, spot Ethereum ETFs experienced $47.40 million in outflows as of September 3rd. This decrease in price is consistent with the reported market statistics.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization is at present $2 trillion, marking a 3.30% downturn in the past 24 hours. On the contrary, the total cryptocurrency market volume has risen by 28.60%, reaching $69.72 billion for the day, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

