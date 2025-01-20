en en
News Report Technology
January 20, 2025

QCP Capital: As Donald Trump’s Inauguration Nears, Institutional Investors Await Clear Pro-Crypto Policies With Potential Market Impact

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 20, 2025 at 6:31 am Updated: January 20, 2025 at 6:31 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 20, 2025 at 6:31 am

In Brief

QCP Capital notes that as Donald Trump’s administration signals a pro-crypto stance, investors are closely monitoring potential regulatory changes or policy announcements that could influence the digital asset market.

QCP Capital: As Donald Trump’s Inauguration Nears, Institutional Investors Await Clear Pro-Crypto Policies With Potential Market Impact

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital has published a market analysis, noting that as Donald Trump takes office, his self-named cryptocurrency has quickly gained a valuation exceeding $10 billion. The fast rise and global traction of TRUMP suggest a major shift in how capital is formed, reinforcing the growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

This development raises questions about whether it could trigger the long-anticipated altcoin season. The decision to launch TRUMP on the Solana blockchain serves as a strong endorsement of the network, potentially accelerating the approval timeline for a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF). With increased media coverage and heightened retail interest, liquidity inflows into the broader cryptocurrency market could follow.

Beyond the memecoin sector, Bitcoin appears primed for an upward move, with funding rates exceeding 65% on Deribit. Further fueling speculation, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor hinted at a potential market shift with a cryptic post on social media, stating, “Things will be different tomorrow,” a remark that has added to the anticipation surrounding Donald Trump’s first day in office.

Donald Trump’s memecoin is attracting attention not only from retail investors seeking high-risk speculative opportunities but also from institutional players assessing its broader implications. As his administration signals a more favorable stance on cryptocurrency, investors are closely watching for potential regulatory shifts or policy announcements that could impact the digital asset market. The full extent of the global impact of this perceived US endorsement of cryptocurrency adoption remains to be seen.

Bitcoin Surges Past $108K, Setting New All-Time High 

As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading at $108,305, marking a 3.82% increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency saw a daily low of $99,622 and a high of $108,899, reflecting strong price movement within the period. Bitcoin’s market capitalization now stands at $2.14 trillion, reinforcing its position as the leading digital asset.

According to data from SoSo Value, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a weekly inflow of $887 million, highlighting sustained institutional interest in Bitcoin despite ongoing market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose by 3.73%, reaching $3.73 trillion. Trading activity surged, with 24-hour volume increasing by 79% to $378 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.