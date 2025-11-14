en en
Business News Report
November 14, 2025

Push By Aave Labs Secures MiCAR Approval To Offer Zero-Fee Stablecoin On- And Off-Ramping

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 14, 2025 at 7:10 am Updated: November 14, 2025 at 7:10 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2025 at 7:10 am

In Brief

Aave Labs’ Push service has received MiCAR authorization to offer regulated, zero-fee on- and off-ramping for GHO and other stablecoins across Europe.

Push By Aave Labs Secures MiCAR Approval To Offer Zero-Fee Stablecoin On- And Off-Ramping

Organization behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave, Aave Labs announced plans to introduce regulated, zero-fee on- and off-ramping for GHO and other stablecoins integrated into its products across the European Economic Area (EEA) through its new service, Push. 

This offering is facilitated by Push Virtual Assets Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of Aave Labs, which has obtained Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorization under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from the Central Bank of Ireland. 

With this regulatory approval, Aave Labs becomes one of the first DeFi innovators in Europe to operate under the new MiCAR framework, enabling compliant and secure stablecoin transactions across the region.

Providing Regulated, Fee-Free Stablecoin On- And Off-Ramping 

With MiCAR authorization, Push can offer regulated and secure on- and off-ramping for Aave’s native stablecoin, GHO, as well as other stablecoins, without charging fees. This enables users to convert seamlessly between euros and digital assets while adhering to enhanced standards for consumer protection and transparency. The authorization comes at a time when stablecoins and tokenized digital assets are increasingly mainstream, with the global stablecoin supply surpassing $300 billion in 2025, and tens of billions of these assets currently circulating on Aave.

Aave Labs selected Ireland as the base for its EEA operations to establish compliant and regulated channels that connect users to DeFi safely and transparently. Ireland’s regulatory framework under MiCAR positions the country as a central hub for trusted and transparent digital finance across the European Economic Area. 

In the announcement, Aave noted that its protocol itself remains decentralized and permissionless, operating on public blockchains worldwide, and that the MiCAR authorization applies exclusively to Aave Labs’ regulated service through Push for fee-free stablecoin on- and off-ramping.

Aave enables users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies directly without relying on intermediaries such as traditional banks. While it was initially built on Ethereum, the protocol has expanded to additional blockchains, including Polygon, Avalanche, Base, and others.

In 2025, Aave is further strengthening its regulatory compliance and presence in Europe not only by securing MiCAR authorization for Push, but also by incorporating euro-denominated stablecoins, such as EURC and EURe, into its protocol, enhancing accessibility and usability for European users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.