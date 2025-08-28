en en
News Report Technology
August 28, 2025

Aave Labs Unveils Horizon Lending Market For Institutions To Borrow Stablecoins Against Tokenized RWAs

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 28, 2025 at 3:11 am Updated: August 28, 2025 at 3:11 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 28, 2025 at 3:11 am

In Brief

Aave Labs has launched Horizon, an Ethereum-based lending market that enables institutions to borrow stablecoins against tokenized real-world assets while offering yield opportunities for stablecoin providers within a regulated, non-custodial framework.

Aave Labs Unveils Horizon Lending Market For Institutions To Borrow Stablecoins Against Tokenized RWAs

Organization behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave, Aave Labs introduced Horizon, a new Ethereum-based lending market that allows institutions and other qualified users to borrow stablecoins against real-world assets (RWAs). 

The launch involves participation from several established institutions in tokenized assets and stablecoins, with collateral provided at the start by Circle, Superstate, and Centrifuge, while additional partners include Ant Digital Technologies, Chainlink, Ethena, KAIO, OpenEden, Ripple, Securitize, VanEck, and WisdomTree.

Horizon is built on version 3.3 of the Aave Protocol and is structured to align with regulatory standards for permissioned RWAs, operating as a non-custodial system where smart contracts automate borrowing and lending. The market is designed for two categories of users: institutional investors who can deposit RWAs as collateral and borrow stablecoins, and general participants who can supply stablecoins to earn returns from institutional borrowing activity. Collateral deposits require compliance with issuer-specific conditions, with each issuer setting its own requirements for access and permissions. Once RWA tokens are deposited, Horizon generates a non-transferable aToken representing the collateral position, enabling borrowing of stablecoins within limits defined by loan-to-value ratios that vary across collateral types. In contrast, supplying stablecoins such as RLUSD, USDC, or GHO does not require permission; users receive an aToken for their deposits, which accrue yield and can be withdrawn at any time.

Horizon Launches With Tokenized Treasury Collateral, Stablecoin Liquidity, And Institutional-Grade Risk Safeguards

At its initial stage, Horizon supports collateral options from Superstate, including USTB and USCC, as well as from Centrifuge, offering JRTSY and JAAA, with Circle’s USYC scheduled to be added in the near future. Stablecoin liquidity providers can contribute GHO, RLUSD, and USDC to the market. 

Circle’s USYC is designed to give qualified investors access to yields derived from a diversified pool of short-term US Treasury securities. Superstate’s USTB and USCC provide yield opportunities through exposure to short-term US government bonds and crypto-based carry strategies. Centrifuge’s JRTSY and JAAA allow qualified investors to earn returns from tokenized US Treasury bills and from AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations. 

In order to support accurate valuations, Horizon has integrated Chainlink SmartData, beginning with NAVLink, which supplies precise net asset values for tokenized RWA collateral and facilitates overcollateralized stablecoin borrowing within a regulatory-aligned DeFi structure. 

Market risk assessments are managed by Llama Risk, with Chaos Labs also engaged as a provider of risk oversight. The network of institutions involved with Horizon additionally includes Ant Digital Technologies, Ethena, KAIO (formerly Libre), OpenEden, Securitize, VanEck, and WisdomTree. 

The protocol incorporates several safeguards, relying on deterministic smart contracts that operate without matching engines, order books, or pricing quotes. Its non-custodial framework ensures that control remains with users and that funds cannot be accessed by Aave Labs

aTokens representing collateral are non-transferable to comply with issuer restrictions. Administrative functions are narrowly defined and procedural in nature, lacking the ability to authorize trades or reallocate assets, with all privileged actions transparently recorded onchain and carried out under established procedures. Responsibility for whitelisting, identity verification, and asset oversight remains with the issuers.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

