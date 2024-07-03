News Report Technology
July 03, 2024

Puffer Finance Initiates Incentive Program For Node Operators, Enabling Them To Receive Rewards Via Ethereum PoS And AVS Restaking

Published: July 03, 2024
In Brief

Puffer Finance launched an incentive program for Ethereum node operators, enabling them to receive rewards through PoS and AVS restaking.

Puffer Finance Initiates Incentive Program For Node Operators, Enabling Them To Receive Rewards Via Ethereum PoS And AVS Restaking

Liquid restaking protocol built on EigenLayer, Puffer Finance announced the launch of an incentive program for Ethereum node operators (NoOps). The participation threshold for users is set at 2 ETH, enabling them to receive rewards through Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Actively Validated Services (AVS) restaking. Additionally, users will receive special incentives in Puffer Points.

When registering validators, NoOps must transfer ownership of 2 ETH worth of pufETH and a minimum of 28 VTs to the PufferProtocol contract.

The special incentives will be offered in two types. Among them are default points, which will provide users with 30 points per hour for holding 1 ETH worth of pufETH in their wallet, and 0.1 points per hour for each Validator Ticket (VT) held in the wallet.

Points upon registration will include a 3x boost for pufETH, totaling 180 points per hour, and a 3x boost for VTs, totaling 8.4 points per hour.

Becoming a NoOp on Puffer entails supporting Ethereum‘s decentralization, which is crucial for ensuring a fair and secure network. The protocol focuses on safety, inclusivity, and profitability, emphasizing the reduction of risks through advanced security measures such as anti-slashing technology and smart risk allocation strategies.

Joining as a node operator offers several advantages, encompassing a low entry barrier and enhanced earnings potential, with the ability to earn 100% of validator rewards along with restaking benefits. It also provides capital efficiency to optimize user investments with high efficiency and the option to customize MEV strategies for maximizing earnings.

Puffer Finance Updates Delegation Mechanism And Opens Second Phase Of EIGEN Stakedrop For PufETH Stakers

Puffer Finance offers a native liquid restaking solution designed for Ethereum PoS validators. It provides a permissionless framework that allows individuals to operate validators and earn enhanced rewards through restaking. The protocol focuses on capital efficiency, enabling validator operation with less than 2 ETH, and includes features such as slash protection and the MEV strategy autonomy.

Recently, the company announced updates to its EIGEN Delegation mechanism, introducing a new incentive where users receive 5 Puffer Points per hour for every 100 EIGEN staked, in addition to the existing reward of 1,000 Puffer Points for the same amount of EIGEN staked. Furthermore, the platform has opened EIGEN Stakedrop Phase 2 for pufETH stakers, allowing participants in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols like Pendle, Equilibra, and Penpie to claim EIGEN tokens.

