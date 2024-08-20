Polyflow Launches Crypto Debit Card To Enable Top-Ups With Crypto Assets

In Brief PolyFlow supports new networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, X Layer, BEVM, and more, enabling PID registration and payment card issuance.

Asset operations protocol for PayFi, PolyFlow announced that it now supports multiple networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, X Layer, BEVM, Berachain, Scroll, Bitlayer, Base, and Kroma Network, and plans to integrate additional ecosystems such as Solana and The Open Network (TON) in the future.

Users can now register for a Web3 Payment ID (PID) across any supported network, generate points airdrops, and apply for Polyflow payment cards. These cards allow for cryptocurrency recharges and can be utilized for everyday purchases and online transactions. Additionally, holders of Polyflow cards can use cryptocurrencies to make payments globally.

The PID represents a system built on W3C DID, integrated with the Soul Binding Token to link off-chain payment information. Functioning as an initial layer of Polyflow, it functions as both a mediator for payment institutions and the core infrastructure of the decentralized PayFi ecosystem. It guarantees that cross-border payments between various networks and real-world transactions are completed securely and efficiently.

In order to register, users should first access the platform and enter the preffered PID keyword into the search bar to find the relevant PID. They will then need to select an unlisted PID and link their Web3 wallet. Next, users should sign and click on the new name, followed by pressing “Approve” button to verify the transaction. Finally, users will need to press “Stake” to finalize their signup.

What Is PolyFlow And How Does It Work?

It functions as an AI-driven modular protocol designed for crypto-asset operations. The PID is a decentralized identity solution that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs for identity authentication.

Its key features include its focus on decentralization, a modular architecture, and AI-ready on-chain data. It is among the first in the industry to incorporate the W3C standards Verifiable Credentials Data Model 2.0 and Decentralized Identifier into its core framework, aiming to provide its partners with a secure, cost-effective, and compliance-friendly infrastructure to fully leverage PayFi and asset operations.

