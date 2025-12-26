Pivot Teams Up With Mpost To Spotlight Web3 And AI Startups At Second Open Demo Day

In Brief Pivot has partnered with Mpost for its second Open Demo Day on January 15th, providing early-stage Web3 and AI startups an online platform to showcase their products, gain visibility, and pitch to investors and ecosystem leaders.

Global venture accelerator Pivot announced that Mpost has been added as an official partner for the second edition of the Open Demo Day. Pivot noted that Mpost’s global reach and strong storytelling capabilities will help amplify the visibility of founders and startups participating in the event, showcasing their ideas, products, and impact to a broader audience.

The Open Demo Day is scheduled to take place online on January 15th and is aimed at teams with a working product or early traction. The event provides an opportunity for startups to build in public and present their pitches to a room of founders, venture capitalists, angel investors, and ecosystem partners. It is particularly designed for teams developing significant products in Web3 or AI, startups seeking traction, visibility, funding, or acceleration, and founders ready to pitch on a virtual stage while following all qualification instructions outlined on Discord. The top five startups will have the chance to pitch directly to VCs and angels.

Applications for the event are currently open and will remain so until December 31st. Review and approval of applications will begin on December 11th, with confirmations for approved startups scheduled between January 5th and 10th. The Demo Day itself is tentatively planned for mid-January, with each startup allocated seven minutes to pitch, including a five-minute presentation and two minutes for questions.

Teams interested in participating are required to register on Luma, join the event Discord server, complete the application form, and engage on social media by interacting with a specified tweet on X, providing a brief introduction and mentioning their application. All communications regarding applications, approvals, and pitching will take place exclusively within the Discord platform.

The upcoming event marks the second edition of Pivot’s Open Demo Day. The first edition, held last October, featured six startups competing for a $100,000 reward pool and attracted $1.5 million in investor interest. The event received over 100 applications from around the world. Following a rigorous selection process, 25 startups were shortlisted, and six advanced to the live stage to present their pitches before a global jury of investors and ecosystem leaders.

Each participating founder showcased a story of persistence, experimentation, and the evolving intersection of Web3 and AI technologies. The first Open Demo Day included a diverse panel of international judges with extensive experience in venture capital, ecosystem development, and blockchain. Notable judges included Mariam Kouanda, head of Grants and Ecosystems at the Arbitrum Foundation; Tobias Bauer, Co-Founder and General Partner at TB Ventures; Mark Arons, Head of Investments at CLS Global; and Josephine Nguyen, lead of the South and Southeast Asia Hub for the TON Foundation.

The six startups that presented on stage included Fibrous, Turf, Ozak AI, Tingz, Raga, and Triad, with Turf securing the first place.

Pivot is a global Web3 venture accelerator founded by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. The firm focuses primarily on early-stage startups ready for execution, operating under a milestone-based acceleration model rather than a time-bound cohort approach. Pivot provides personalized support and strategic guidance, leveraging a network that includes more than 290 venture capital firms, over 65 mentors and angel investors, and 240 ecosystem partners.

