October 13, 2025

Pivot Announces Its First Open Demo Day With $100,000 In Rewards For Web3 And AI Startups

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 13, 2025 at 6:13 am Updated: October 13, 2025 at 6:13 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 13, 2025 at 6:13 am

In Brief

Pivot is launching its first Open Demo Day in October 2025, giving global Web3 and AI founders the chance to pitch to investors, gain exposure, and compete for a $100,000 reward pool.

Pivot Announces Its First Open Demo Day With $100,000 In Rewards For Web3 And AI Startups

Pivot, a global venture accelerator empowering founders across Web3 and AI, has announced the launch of its first-ever Open Demo Day, set to take place virtually in October 2025. The event opens the stage to early-stage startups and scale-ups from across the world, giving them the opportunity to pitch live to a curated panel of global investors, venture funds, and ecosystem leaders.

This initiative marks a major step in Pivot’s mission to democratize founder visibility and access to investor networks. Unlike traditional accelerator demo days that feature only in-program startups, the Open Demo Day is open to all founders actively building in Web3, AI, or at the intersection of both, regardless of cohort affiliation.

A Global Founder-First Platform

“Great ideas deserve a stage, no matter where they come from,” said Anshul Dhir, Founder & CEO at Pivot. “The Open Demo Day is designed to level the playing field for builders globally; founders who may not yet be part of an accelerator but are solving real problems with conviction and clarity.”

The event aims to spotlight founders who are creating tangible solutions and are ready to present their vision in front of an audience that can accelerate their next phase of growth.

$100,000 Reward Pool Backed by Leading Ecosystem Partners

With the backing of several global partners, Pivot has announced a $100,000 reward pool consisting of ecosystem benefits for selected startups. These rewards are designed to give founders tangible resources to build faster.

“Our partners play an instrumental role in empowering founders,” Anshul Dhir further added, “Through this collective reward pool, we’re not just giving financial support, but also taking their story to the ecosystems, that will open up opportunities that can define the startup’s trajectory.”

Why It Matters

The Open Demo Day reflects a growing need for more open, merit-based founder exposure in the rapidly evolving AI and blockchain space. As builders increasingly converge at the intersection of these two technologies, Pivot’s platform offers a global audience and access to a community that believes in milestone-driven growth over cohort-based programs.

Participants will get to:

  • Present their startup live to a global investor audience.
  • Receive real-time feedback from VCs and angels.
  • Gain exposure through Pivot’s investor network of 500+ venture funds, Angels and ecosystem partners.
  • Compete for rewards and visibility that can accelerate their growth.

Event Details

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.