Pivot To Host A Founders And Investors Connect In Dubai During Binance Blockchain Week

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Pivot will host a private Founders & Investors Connect in Dubai, bringing together founders, developers, angels, and investors for open dialogue and collaboration around Web3 innovation.

Pivot is hosting a private Founders & Investors Connect in Dubai, uniting a curated group of over 100 founders, developers, angels, and investors for an evening dedicated to meaningful exchanges around Web3 innovation and early-stage company building. Taking place alongside Binance Blockchain Week, the event creates a calm, conversation-first setting for participants to meet new peers, exchange insights, and explore potential collaborations.

The format is intentionally straightforward. No presentations. No agenda tracks. Just open dialogue, coffee, and genuine stories shared by builders shaping the next phase of Web 3.0.

What Attendees Can Expect

The Connect is designed as an environment where participants can engage deeply after the intensity of the conference week. The gathering encourages thoughtful interaction and provides room for founders, product teams, and investors to explore ideas that often get overlooked in large-format events.

Guests will have the chance to interact with early-stage founders, technical contributors, angels, and investment groups; learn from teams operating across multiple blockchains; and connect with industry contributors who are present in Dubai for the week. Attendees will also be able to speak with the Pivot team to understand its milestone-led acceleration structure and how it supports teams at different stages.

Date & Time: Dec 3, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM (Dubai Time)

Register Here: https://luma.com/oq0pj2fv

Why Founders Should Attend

For early-stage teams, the Connect offers direct exposure to investors who actively engage with frontier technology sectors and prefer to meet founders in informal, context-rich settings. It gives builders the freedom to talk openly about their journey, receive grounded feedback, and learn from peers who have navigated similar markets.

The setting encourages discussions that extend beyond fundraising, helping teams better understand capital expectations heading into 2026 and offering visibility into how Pivot works with startups on product, GTM, token strategy, and investor readiness. It is a practical space to broaden perspective and strengthen networks that matter.

Why It Matters for Investors

For investors, this session serves as an efficient, high-context discovery platform for identifying promising early-stage teams coming out of Binance Blockchain Week. The event brings together startups operating across DeFi, DeFAI, RWA, AI, and adjacent sectors, enabling funds and angels to gain early insight into founders preparing for their next phase of growth.

The Connect also provides investors an opportunity to deepen their understanding of Pivot’s broader ecosystem of builders, partners, and mentors, supporting long-term relationship building and pipeline development in a relaxed, discussion-led setting.

Event Partners

This edition is supported by partners who add depth and credibility across media, liquidity, and investment strategy. MPost Media Group brings expanded Web3 visibility and journalism for emerging teams. Yellow Media strengthens the gathering with global reach, storytelling expertise, and established ecosystem networks. CLS Global contributes its deep experience in liquidity solutions, token launch planning, and exchange strategy. Gamma Prime adds institutional-grade insight into DeFi and alternative-asset products, enabling participants to access perspectives across both traditional and decentralized finance.

Combined, these partners enhance the Connect with media exposure, market intelligence, and strategic capital insights, elevating the value of the gathering for both founders and investors during Binance Blockchain Week.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

