Pharma Bro Goes Crypto: Martin Shkreli Unveils He Co-Created the DJT Token with Trump

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DJT token, a meme coin on Solana featuring Trump images, is believed to be created by Martin Shkreli and Barron Trump, the youngest son of the former president.

A memecoin established on Solana that features images of former US President Donald Trump creating “chaos” online is called DJT token. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT has emerged with an assertion amidst an array of rumors and conjecture: that the token’s development is the brainchild of infamous entrepreneur Martin Shkreli and a person going by the name “Barron,” who may be none other than Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Trump.

The Ascent of the DJT Token and the $150,000 Bounty from Arkham

Before reports surfaced on June 17, 2024, indicating an official connection to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the DJT token was first completely unknown. The token’s price increased by more than 300% and its trading volume surpassed $472 million in a single day as a result of the craze that these rumors created.

Observing the DJT token’s explosive rise, blockchain data platform Arkham Intelligence announced a hefty $150,000 incentive for anyone who could conclusively identify the token’s founder.

For those who are confused and need additional context.



Earlier today Arkham announced a $150K bounty for the identity of the DJT creator



11:49 pm UTC I reply to Arkham saying I submitted for the bounty

11:57 pm UTC Martin Shkreli panic DM’s me

12:27 am UTC Martin Shkreli… pic.twitter.com/pKCQDOo7AZ — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) June 19, 2024

The Evidence of ZachXBT and the Alleged Involvement of Shkreli

ZachXBT said that he had gotten direct communication from Martin Shkreli, the notorious former pharmaceutical CEO who was found guilty of securities fraud. ZachXBT said that Shkreli claimed to have over a thousand pieces of proof demonstrating his co-creation of the DJT token with a man going by the name of “Barron.”

Further on-chain proof purportedly connecting Shkreli to the DJT coin was supplied by ZachXBT. He showed off a wallet that had a stake in DJT and had traded off tokens for the USDC stablecoin valued $832,000. Interestingly, tokens from Shkreli’s Shoggoth.ai startup were also stored in this wallet.

One of the large DJT insiders verso.sol dumping $832K worth of DJT and then depositing USDC to CEX ~1 hr ago



Coincidentally also a large holder on Martin’s other project Shoggoth



5cPzLzLQjt2oc8X6rGannrh7HmVJNAMFJKq21DdZRuHP https://t.co/1uJyZ6ydAC pic.twitter.com/uKz6AAAcKu — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) June 19, 2024

The timing of Shkreli’s alleged admission is noteworthy since it was made just after ZachXBT had made a public application for Arkham’s $150,000 prize, raising the possibility that the investigator’s work served as the impetus for this discovery.

The Trump Campaign’s Remaining Unanswered Questions and Silence

In spite of Shkreli’s assertions, the Trump team has said nothing. In reference to the DJT token and the claimed involvement of his son Barron, neither Donald Trump nor his campaign have released an official remark.

The crypto community’s suspicions and conjectures have grown as a result of this quiet. Given his dubious reputation and track record of making outrageous claims, some have questioned the validity of Shkreli’s assertions.

On decentralized platforms, there was a wild rush of speculation and betting due to the DJT token’s purported ties to Donald Trump. Bets totaling about $1.9 million were made on websites like Polymarket on the DJT token’s purported ties to Trump or his family.

Fuck it, we ball.



$150,000 to the first person to definitively prove the identity of the creator of $DJT.



Only on Arkham Intel. https://t.co/cngi98z9Wr https://t.co/5snKhSyfuh pic.twitter.com/lEA6rm3BCe — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) June 18, 2024

The unverified rumors of Trump’s participation caused the token’s value to jump by more than 300% at first and trading volume to surpass $472 million. The token’s value, however, fell by 66% in a day as uncertainty and waning speculation persisted, illustrating the volatility and unpredictability of the market.

The Meme Coin Craze with Base Dawgz Presale

Base Dawgz, a different meme currency initiative, has been creating a stir with its ongoing presale. Base Dawgz is a multi-chain token that may be used on several blockchains, including as Ethereum, Base Chain, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. It is made to be widely accessible.

GN $DAWGZ 🫶



Tomorrow we continue the grind! — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 18, 2024

Interest in the Base Dawgz presale has grown, with the amount approaching $2 million. The project has more than 3,000 active members in its online community. The project’s success has been aided by its structured token distribution scheme, which reserves 20% of tokens, especially for the presale. This has encouraged early involvement.

Trump-Themed Tokens and the Meme Coin Frenzy

It’s anticipated that the trend of Trump-inspired meme coins will get up steam. Initiatives like Baby Trump, a joke coin whose value just skyrocketed, will probably take advantage of the political passion and possibility for greater media coverage.

The Baby Trump coin had a price boost, going from $0.0026 to $0.0075 at the moment—a 118% gain in just four months. A part of the proceeds from the project’s 5% transaction tax go toward supporting the Trump campaign.

Photo: CoinMarketCap

The Baby Trump initiative, which is led by a group of like-minded people, seeks to establish a new standard in the crypto industry while not having any formal ties to Trump. The initiative is active on social media and has relationships with Gotbit and Ave.ai.

The capacity of Trump-inspired meme currencies to provide actual utility and value proposition beyond assumption and hype will determine their long-term viability and success. In the past, the crypto market has been prone to bubbles fueled by speculation and volatility.

There could be more tokens and initiatives with a Trump theme as the US election is coming soon. Before engaging in these risky endeavors, investors are recommended to proceed with prudence and extensive investigation.

One of Trumps advisors just said Barron & Donald are not involved with $DJT pic.twitter.com/goV1muSRqn — borovik (@3orovik) June 20, 2024

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

