Paxos Introduces Stablecoin Payments Platform, Unlocking Seamless Pay-Ins And Payouts

In Brief Paxos introduced the Stablecoin Payments platform to support seamless pay-ins and payouts of stablecoins for payment providers and merchants.

Blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform Paxos introduced the Stablecoin Payments platform to support seamless pay-ins and payouts of stablecoins for payment providers and merchants.

Stablecoin payments create new efficiencies for enterprises handling and transferring money by cutting costs, accelerating settlement times, and broadening access, the firm highlighted in the announcement.

This platform simplifies onboarding, enabling payment platforms to utilize existing workflows for seamless merchant setup and payment expansion. It also provides instant conversion between stablecoins and USD, allowing businesses to choose how they wish to be paid and ensuring straightforward access to needed assets for payouts. Additionally, the platform’s infrastructure supports faster transactions by offering an end-to-end solution—from onboarding and fiat conversion to integrated regulatory compliance—with availability in over 30 countries through a single integration.

It enables merchants to accept PYUSD, USDC, and USDP payments via on-chain transfers, reconcile transactions via the Paxos Platform, settle funds in USD directly to bank accounts, as well as issue refunds to original buyers using stablecoin on-chain transfers.

Developers can now seamlessly integrate stablecoin payment capabilities into their platforms via Paxos application programming interfaces (APIs).

Paxos: Redefining Finance By Bridging Traditional Assets With Blockchain Innovation

Paxos is developing systems that bridge physical and digital assets, aiming to create a future where all assets are digitized and can move seamlessly around the clock. Currently, Paxos technology supports tokenizing, custody, trading, and settling a wide array of assets.

It is the largest regulated issuer of stablecoins, including Binance USD (BUSD), which is issued through its Paxos Stablecoin as a Service platform. Among Paxos’s other products are the Post-Trade Confirmation Service, which has processed over $2 trillion in commodities and FX trade confirmations, and the Paxos Settlement Service, which offers a settlement platform for US-listed equities.

Furthermore, the platform partners with global companies such as PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre, as well as Nubank to streamline blockchain-based financial services and operations. Recently, it has integrated with Arbitrum, a Layer 2 scaling solution on Ethereum, facilitating institutional adoption on the Arbitrum network and bringing real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain.​​

