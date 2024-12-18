PancakeSwap Rolls Out PancakeSwap Bridge, Enabling Cross-Chain Transfers Across 8 Networks

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief PancakeSwap has launched the PancakeSwap Bridge, supporting cross-chain transfers across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Linea, opBNB, Arbitrum One, zkSync Era, and Polygon zkEVM.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap announced that it has launched the PancakeSwap Bridge, a new feature designed to streamline the process of moving assets across different chains. Powered by BNB Chain, this update aims to enhance transfer speed, security, and ease of use, allowing users to seamlessly transfer tokens between chains.

The bridge supports cross-chain transfers across eight blockchains, facilitating the transfer of over 3,700 tokens. Supported chains include Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Linea, opBNB, Arbitrum One, zkSync Era, and Polygon zkEVM. Wherever PancakeSwap DEX is available, users can take advantage of the bridge for faster and smoother asset transfers.

Additionally, the PancakeSwap Bridge benefits from BNB Chain’s collaboration with several top-tier cross-chain bridge providers, including Celer, LayerZero, deBridge, Meson, and Stargate. This partnership ensures that transactions are routed through the most efficient and secure channels, optimizing speed and reliability.

Moreover, powered by BNB Chain’s Cross-Chain Bridge technology, the bridge offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the transfer process, allowing users to move assets across eight chains without needing to visit external platforms.

In order to get started, users are encouraged to visit the PancakeSwap Bridge, select their tokens, and follow the straightforward steps to transfer them between chains.

1/5 🆕 Introducing the PancakeSwap Bridge https://t.co/qTMjJv5Gek



😍 Easily do cross-chain transfers across 8 chains with 3700+ tokens directly on PancakeSwap, powered by @BNBCHAIN



👇 Let’s dive into the features! pic.twitter.com/isT80x7Rxn — PancakeSwap (@PancakeSwap) December 18, 2024

PancakeSwap Unveils Retirement Of Simple Staking

PancakeSwap is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that enables users to trade cryptocurrencies, participate in lotteries, engage in governance voting, and earn rewards through staking and farming. It focuses on delivering fast and low-cost transactions, striving to reduce fees for its users.

In the past 30 days, the exchange has seen over 2.3 million active users and recorded more than $30 million in trading volume. According to the most recent data available on the exchange’s website, PancakeSwap’s total value locked (TVL) has surpassed $384 million.

Recently, the platform has announced that its Simple Staking Product will be retired at 00:00 UTC on March 10th, 2025. Users are advised to take necessary action before the product is discontinued.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson