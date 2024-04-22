Business News Report Technology
April 22, 2024

Othentic Raises $4M Funding From Breyer Capital To Advance Development Of Modular Networks In Shared Security Environment

by
Published: April 22, 2024 at 1:13 pm Updated: April 22, 2024 at 1:13 pm
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 22, 2024 at 1:13 pm

In Brief

The project focused on shared security within distributed systems, Othentic has closed a $4 million seed round of financing.

Othentic Raises $4M Funding From Breyer Capital To Advance Development Of Modular Networks In Shared Security Environment

Project focused on shared security within distributed systems, Othentic, announced it raised $4 million in a seed funding round, led by venture capital firms Finality Capital Partners and Breyer Capital, accompanied by contributions from Coinbase Ventures, HashKey Capital, Collider Ventures, BanklessVC, Robot Ventures, Everstake, PUNK DAO, alongside numerous angel investors. The injection of new funding will enable the firm to bolster its development initiatives.

Othentic aims to facilitate the development of distributed computation services by offering a self-deploy infrastructure to spin up systems with shared security. The Othentic Stack manages and simplifies this shared security framework, enabling AVS developers to self-deploy customized computational services within trustless execution environments. Additionally, it facilitates the creation of a network of Operators capable of running arbitrary compute tasks.

An AVS, or Autonomous Verification System, encompasses any system that necessitates its unique distributed validation semantics for verification purposes. It includes sidechains, data availability layers, novel virtual machines, keeper networks, oracle networks, bridges, threshold cryptography schemes, and trusted execution environments.

Furthermore, Othentic emphasizes that the Othentic Stack is an evolving system. As development progresses, new modules will be incorporated, providing developers with additional options to plug in and configure.

Framework For Stateless Rollups: Pioneering Decentralized Compute Scalability

The project works on a framework for stateless rollups, representing a promising approach to decentralized compute scalability as it offers a flexible and secure environment for conducting off-chain computations. Stateless rollups function as computing networks that deliver services to various blockchains or applications, independent of constraints imposed by any particular chain. This framework enables the development of co-processors, zero-knowledge (ZK) provers, privacy-focused computations, decentralized order books, AI inference networks, and systems for the prevention of security breaches, among other services.

Using a library of pre-built elements designed for production, AVS developers can concentrate on their main services, reduce the need for extensive engineering work, and hide the complexities of low-level implementations and potentially problematic infrastructure details.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

How EigenLayer’s Free-Market Governance Model Is Changing Ethereum’s Security Landscape

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 22, 2024

Celo Developer cLabs Proposes Launch Of Its Ethereum Layer 2 Solution On Optimism’s OP Stack

by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024

ICON Integrates Its Cross-Chain DEX Balanced With Injective, Announces Regular INJ Token Purchases

by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024

Exponential Bitcoin Bull Market Is Yet To Commence, Notes Crypto Analyst Willy Woo

by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Celo Developer cLabs Proposes Launch Of Its Ethereum Layer 2 Solution On Optimism’s OP Stack

by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024

ICON Integrates Its Cross-Chain DEX Balanced With Injective, Announces Regular INJ Token Purchases

by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024

Exponential Bitcoin Bull Market Is Yet To Commence, Notes Crypto Analyst Willy Woo

by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024

Unibot Unveils Three Growth Initiatives, Outlines Plans For Referral System, Token Buyback, And Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

The cryptocurrency industry is rapidly expanding, and meme coins are preparing for a significant upswing. Dogecoin (DOGE), ...

Know More

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
How EigenLayer’s Free-Market Governance Model Is Changing Ethereum’s Security Landscape
Software Stories and Reviews Technology
How EigenLayer’s Free-Market Governance Model Is Changing Ethereum’s Security Landscape
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 22, 2024
Celo Developer cLabs Proposes Launch Of Its Ethereum Layer 2 Solution On Optimism’s OP Stack
News Report Technology
Celo Developer cLabs Proposes Launch Of Its Ethereum Layer 2 Solution On Optimism’s OP Stack
by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024
ICON Integrates Its Cross-Chain DEX Balanced With Injective, Announces Regular INJ Token Purchases
Business News Report Technology
ICON Integrates Its Cross-Chain DEX Balanced With Injective, Announces Regular INJ Token Purchases
by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024
Exponential Bitcoin Bull Market Is Yet To Commence, Notes Crypto Analyst Willy Woo
Markets News Report Technology
Exponential Bitcoin Bull Market Is Yet To Commence, Notes Crypto Analyst Willy Woo
by Alisa Davidson
April 22, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.