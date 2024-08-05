Noble Introduces Noble Express App For USDC Transfers Across Ethereum, Layer 2, Cosmos, And Other Blockchains

In Brief Noble introduced its new app, Noble Express, crafted for USDC transfers across Ethereum, Layer 2s, Solana, Cosmos, and IBC blockchains.

Blockchain asset issuance platform Noble introduced its new user-facing application, Noble Express. This new application is crafted for USDC stablecoin, facilitating transfers across Ethereum, Layer 2 networks, Solana, Cosmos, and inter-blockchain communication protocol (IBC) blockchains.

Noble Express provides efficient transfers with zero slippage and includes a transaction history feature. Furthermore, it utilizes the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP), developed by Circle, to enable the smooth transfer of native USDC across different blockchains and Cosmos via the IBC Protocol.

Additionally, the new solution incorporates user experience enhancements from the Noble blockchain, such as the forwarding module, which allows users to switch between multiple blockchains with a single click. The primary aim is to simplify the process of moving funds across any blockchain.

Starting today, Noble offers a beta testing option for the application, enabling individuals to complete transactions between Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Base, Solana, and Cosmos IBC blockchains. Notably, though this represents a beta release, Noble Express users can anticipate upcoming features encompassing faster CCTP transactions, Ledger support, swaps for assets beyond USDC, a mobile application, as well as additional enhancements.

Noble: What Is It?

It represents a blockchain created specifically for native asset issuance in the Cosmos ecosystem. It aims to improve the efficiency and interoperability of native assets, starting with USDC. Leveraging the Cosmos-SDK, a versatile toolkit, Noble allows builders to incorporate existing and add custom modules, providing extensive functionality for asset issuers on its blockchain.

Recently, Ondo Finance, a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), announced the launch of its yield-bearing stablecoin USDY. This stablecoin is a tokenized note backed by short-term United States Treasuries and bank demand deposits, and it is now available on the Noble mainnet, marking the introduction of the first tokenized Treasuries product in the Cosmos ecosystem. It is now usable on platforms such as Injective, Osmosis, Kujira, and Pyth Network.

