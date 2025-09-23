en en
News Report Technology
September 23, 2025

Orderly Network Rolls Out Orderly ONE To Enable Instant, No-Code Perpetual DEX Creation

Alisa Davidson
Published: September 23, 2025 at 11:00 am Updated: September 23, 2025 at 11:00 am
Orderly Network Rolls Out Orderly ONE To Enable Instant, No-Code Perpetual DEX Creation

Decentralized liquidity layer Orderly Network announced the launch of Orderly ONE, a platform designed to allow instant creation of perpetual decentralized exchanges without the need for coding. 

According to Orderly Network, the initiative builds on Orderly’s ongoing effort to streamline perpetual trading infrastructure. The process initially began with an SDK that enabled developers to launch decentralized exchanges (DEXs) within two to three weeks. Iterative improvements later reduced the timeframe to just two or three days, and now, with Orderly ONE, the requirement for coding has been eliminated altogether, reducing the process to only a few minutes.

Orderly ONE is designed to be accessible for a wide range of users, including creators, funds, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and trading communities, enabling them to launch high-performance perpetual DEXs by simply configuring and clicking through the setup. The solution operates at scale across more than 17 supported blockchains, including Solana, Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, and Abstract Chain.

The platform allows anyone to set up their DEX for free, with branding customization and trading functionality available at no cost. To enable monetization and start earning fees, users can activate a broker code for $1,000 or opt for a 25% discount by paying with ORDER tokens.

Each exchange launched through Orderly ONE contributes to the broader ecosystem by increasing demand for ORDER tokens, driving protocol revenue that supports buybacks, expanding network liquidity, and fostering aligned incentives between builders, traders, and token holders.

Orderly Network Streamlines Perpetual Trading Infrastructure

Orderly Network functions as a decentralized liquidity and trading infrastructure developed on NEAR, with the purpose of facilitating both spot and perpetual futures order book trading. Its framework is designed to operate across multiple blockchains, bringing transactions together through a unified shared order book to ensure consistency and accessibility within the broader ecosystem.

Orderly Network streamlines perpetual trading infrastructure by providing a decentralized, omnichain liquidity layer that integrates a shared order book across multiple blockchains. This unified liquidity pool enhances trading efficiency and reduces fragmentation, enabling developers to build high-performance DEXs with minimal setup. Orderly’s infrastructure supports spot and perpetual futures trading, offering features such as deep liquidity, low-latency order matching, and cross-margin capabilities. By leveraging Orderly’s backend services, projects can focus on user interface development while ensuring reliable trading functionality and security.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.