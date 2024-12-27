OpenAI Unveils Plans To Adopt Public Benefit Corporation Model, Advancing Secure AGI Development

In Brief OpenAI announced that its Board of Directors is evaluating its corporate structure to better align with its mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI announced that its Board of Directors is currently assessing its corporate structure to better align with its mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity.

OpenAI currently operates with both a non-profit and a for-profit entity. Moving forward, the plan is to maintain both structures, with the for-profit entity’s success helping to fund and sustain the non-profit, positioning it more effectively to support the broader mission. OpenAI views this mission as a critical challenge, one that requires balancing the advancement of AI’s capabilities, safety, and positive global impact.

As OpenAI looks ahead to 2025, the organization recognizes the need to evolve beyond a research lab and startup, aiming to become a more enduring company. The Board of Directors, with guidance from external legal and financial advisors, is focused on determining the best structural approach to advance OpenAI’s mission.

OpenAI Outlines Key Objectives Ahead Of Its Transformation

The primary goals include selecting a non-profit/for-profit model that supports long-term success. The plan is to convert the existing for-profit entity into a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), a structure commonly used by other companies which balances shareholder interests with public benefit considerations. This move will help OpenAI raise capital while maintaining its mission-driven focus.

Another objective is to make the non-profit sustainable. The proposed structure would ensure that the non-profit becomes one of the best-resourced in history. This would involve the non-profit holding shares in the PBC, with the value of those shares determined by independent financial advisors. This approach would increase the resources available, multiplying the impact of donor contributions.

A key aim is to better equip each part of the organization to fulfill its role. OpenAI’s current structure limits the Board of Directors‘ ability to consider the interests of those funding the mission and restricts the non-profit’s ability to do more than control the for-profit entity. Under the new model, the PBC would manage OpenAI’s business operations, while the non-profit would focus on charitable initiatives in fields like healthcare, education, and science, supported by its own leadership and staff.

The organization highlights that with the world transitioning to a new economic infrastructure, including energy, land use, chips, data centers, data, AI models, and systems, it aims to evolve alongside these developments.

OpenAI is dedicated to advancing research and development in AGI, which is a form of AI designed to understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a variety of tasks in a manner similar to human intelligence. It has gained attention for its generative models, particularly the popular chatbot technology, ChatGPT. Recently, OpenAI unveiled improvements to its O1 model and introduced ChatGPT Pro, a new subscription plan that offers users enhanced access to OpenAI’s premium models and tools.

