OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative

In Brief OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank plan to expand the Stargate AI infrastructure with five new U.S. data centers, moving toward a $500 billion, 10-gigawatt capacity target while creating tens of thousands of jobs and advancing next-generation AI research.

Artificial intelligence research organisation OpenAI, in collaboration with Oracle and SoftBank, announced plans to develop five new AI data centers in the United States as part of its Stargate project, an expansive AI infrastructure platform. The addition of these sites, combined with OpenAI’s existing Abilene, Texas facility and ongoing CoreWeave partnerships, will bring Stargate’s planned capacity to nearly seven gigawatts and total investments to over $400 billion in the next three years, moving toward the $500 billion, 10-gigawatt target initially set for 2025.

Under a July agreement, OpenAI and Oracle are expected to add up to 4.5 gigawatts of additional capacity, representing a partnership valued at more than $300 billion over five years. The new locations, including Shackelford County, Texas; Doña Ana County, New Mexico; a Midwest site to be announced; and a potential 600-megawatt expansion near the Abilene campus, are projected to generate over 25,000 onsite jobs and tens of thousands more nationwide.

Two additional sites announced in partnership with SoftBank will contribute 1.5 gigawatts within the next 18 months. One is in Lordstown, Ohio, featuring advanced data center designs expected to be operational next year, while the other is in Milam County, Texas, developed with SB Energy to provide powered infrastructure for a fast-build AI facility. These locations aim to support faster deployment, greater scalability, and improved cost efficiency, increasing access to high-performance computing resources.

The selection of the five sites followed a nationwide review of more than 300 proposals from over 30 states. Additional US locations are planned as part of the commitment to exceed $500 billion in AI infrastructure investment. The new Oracle-developed sites will integrate with the Abilene campus, which is operational on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and has begun early training and inference workloads using NVIDIA GB200 hardware to support OpenAI’s next-generation AI research.

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank initially unveiled the $500 billion Stargate initiative in January at the White House, highlighting a nationwide effort to expand US AI infrastructure.

The program has progressed ahead of schedule, drawing additional partners and support. The collaboration aims to translate the $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment into extensive physical infrastructure, generate employment opportunities across multiple communities, and provide the computing capacity necessary to support the next wave of AI innovation.

