OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing

by Agne Cimermanaite by Victor Dey In Brief OpenAI introduces web browsing capabilities to ChatGPT, expanding its access to information and aiming to transform it into a versatile AI assistant. The feature is initially available to Plus and Enterprise users, with plans for wider access in the future.

OpenAI has unveiled significant enhancements to its ChatGPT, granting users the ability to browse the web, thereby broadening the scope of information accessible to the viral chatbot beyond its previous September 2021 limit. This development is part of OpenAI’s efforts to evolve ChatGPT into a more versatile AI assistant.

Crucially, OpenAI has emphasized that websites will have control over how ChatGPT interacts with them, ensuring responsible and secure usage of this new feature. The web browsing functionality is currently available to Plus and Enterprise users, with plans to roll it out to all users in the near future.

To enable web browsing, users can select “Browse with Bing” in the GPT-4 interface, as detailed in OpenAI’s social media announcement.

ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021. pic.twitter.com/pyj8a9HWkB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 27, 2023

In July, OpenAI suspended ChatGPT’s “Browse with Bing” feature due to the feature’s potential for misuse, particularly in bypassing paywalls for premium content. The beta feature, which was available to premium ChatGPT Plus subscribers, was promised to be reinstated “as quickly as possible.”

In addition to web browsing, OpenAI has introduced other impressive features, including the ability for ChatGPT to engage in voice conversations with users and interact using images. These advancements bring ChatGPT closer to rivaling popular AI assistants like Apple’s Siri, marking a significant leap forward in AI conversational capabilities.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has experienced remarkable growth, becoming the fastest-growing consumer application in history earlier this year, with 100 million monthly active users by January.

Nevertheless, owing to intense competition, ChatGPT experienced a 20% decline in traffic during September.

