OORT, The DeAI Data Infrastructure Provider, Confirms Participation In DePIN Expo 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OORT, a leading decentralized AI data infrastructure provider will participate in DePIN Expo 2025 to showcase its scalable AI data ecosystem and industry partnerships.

DePIN Expo 2025 announced that OORT, a leading DeAI data infrastructure provider, will officially participate in the event. Dr. Max Li, Professor at Columbia University and Founder & CEO of Oortech, will provide academic guidance for the expo and lead the OORT team in technical showcases and thematic discussions.

Dr. Max Li, a leading figure in decentralized AI research at Columbia University, has been a driving force in advancing the translation of academic innovation into real-world applications. The concept of OORT originated in 2018 from a student team project in Dr. Li’s “Reinforcement Learning” course, where the idea of decentralized AI was first proposed. The final project of that course became the prototype for OORT. Since then, the OORT team has continued to develop its technology at the intersection of academia and industry, based out of Columbia University labs. Their work has resulted in multiple academic papers published at top-tier blockchain and AI conferences, as well as several patents.

OORT To Showcase Decentralized AI Data Ecosystem And Industry Partnerships At DePIN Expo 2025 In Hong Kong

As a pioneer in the DeAI space, OORT is committed to building a scalable, verifiable, and privacy-preserving data engine powered by a global community. It provides a full-stack, end-to-end solution that helps enterprises and individuals collect, process, and monetize high-quality AI data.

Its core products include:

OORT DataHub – a global, community-driven platform for AI data collection and annotation

– a global, community-driven platform for AI data collection and annotation OORT Storage – enterprise-grade decentralized data storage

– enterprise-grade decentralized data storage OORT Compute – edge-based AI data preprocessing and verification

OORT has established a closed-loop ecosystem that connects real-world data buyers with Web3-native incentive mechanisms. It has signed agreements with seven of the world’s major data exchanges, ensuring a comprehensive flow from task publishing and data collection to monetization.As of July 2025, OORT has over 300,000 DataHub users and more than 80,000 infrastructure nodes across 130+ countries. Its technology is backed by Microsoft and Google, and its team includes members from Qualcomm, AT&T, and JPMorgan. OORT also launched HumanAIx, the world’s first decentralized AI alliance, and collaborates with partners such as Neo, IO.NET, and YGG.

This collaboration deeply integrates OORT’s academic resources and industry influence with the DePIN Expo’s industrial platform, reinforcing Hong Kong’s unique position as a global nexus of manufacturing and finance, and supporting DePIN Expo’s mission to become the “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 27–28 at Cyberport, Hong Kong. The event is hosted by DeMall, executive hosted by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News, and co-hosted by Cyberport.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson