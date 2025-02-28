OORT Brings Together Web3 Projects To Present HumanAIx Decentralized AI Protocol Alliance

In Brief OORT has launched the HumanAIx global alliance to promote collaboration among decentralized protocols in building a more efficient and secure AI infrastructure.

Blockchain-powered data generation platform, OORT announced the launch of HumanAIx, a global alliance designed to foster collaboration among decentralized protocols in building a more efficient and secure AI infrastructure.

This initiative seeks to reshape the AI ecosystem by promoting shared knowledge, interoperable frameworks, and decentralized AI solutions. The HumanAIx alliance brings together a diverse group of founding members, each contributing expertise in key areas of AI and blockchain integration. These members include OORT, specializing in storage and data solutions; Neo, focused on smart contracts and digital identity; Storj, providing decentralized storage solutions; Oasis Protocol, enabling confidential AI computing; and YGG, a community-driven data contributor.

Additional members include io.net, a GPU network provider; XYO, supporting decentralized data networking; AI.KIDO, advancing data protocol development and adoption; DeTaSECURE, offering validation layer security; Unyt, facilitating mutual credit accounting for microtransactions; Holo, specializing in decentralized hosting; Valdi, managing GPU resource allocation; and Supermoon, a global Web3 community of founders.

HumanAIx: Promoting More Sustainable, Inclusive, And Ethical AI Landscape

As AI continues to evolve at a fast pace, its three foundational pillars—compute, storage, and data—face persistent challenges that impact scalability, accessibility, and efficiency. High operational costs, energy consumption, and centralized control create barriers to broader adoption and innovation. In the realm of storage, managing vast amounts of data remains complex and costly, particularly due to high transfer expenses. On the data front, ethical and legal concerns frequently arise, especially regarding privacy violations and the often-exploitative nature of data acquisition. The process of data labeling further exacerbates these concerns, as it frequently relies on low-paid labor under poor working conditions, raising serious human rights issues. Additionally, individuals who contribute valuable data rarely receive fair compensation or incentives, limiting equitable participation in the AI ecosystem. Addressing these structural challenges is essential for fostering a more sustainable, inclusive, and ethical AI landscape.

HumanAIx is designed as an open protocol that enables seamless collaboration among various partners, each providing essential components such as validation, storage, compute, and data. This approach facilitates the creation of a decentralized AI infrastructure that is permissionless, scalable, and verifiable. The framework is built on a three-layer architecture: an interface layer for user interaction, a protocol layer that integrates compute, storage, and data functionalities, and a security layer ensuring reliability and trustworthiness. By leveraging expertise from multiple industry participants, HumanAIx aims to establish an open, interoperable environment that supports the continued evolution of decentralized AI.

Michael Robinson, Chairman of OORT Foundation, stated that AI should provide more benefits than limitations for humanity. He explained that with the launch of HumanAIx, the organization aims to drive a decentralized movement to keep AI human-centric and beneficial to the broader community. Michael Robinson also expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with like-minded innovators and developing initiatives that support the AI community, with the ultimate goal of creating a truly human-centric ecosystem.

