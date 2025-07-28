Modular DePIN Platform IoTeX Confirms Participation In DePIN Expo 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 will feature IoTeX as a strategic partner to showcase advancements in decentralized infrastructure, blockchain-IoT integration, and real-world Web3 applications in Hong Kong.

Professional exhibition dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), DePIN Expo 2025 announced the strategic backing of IoTeX (IOTX), a prominent modular platform within the DePIN sector. As the largest open ecosystem in this domain, IoTeX will present advanced technologies and practical implementations of blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) integration. This partnership is intended to promote the global advancement and adoption of DePIN technologies.

IoTeX functions as an open and modular infrastructure designed to support the development of AI and DePIN systems, connecting smart devices and real-world data with Web3 environments. By focusing on the convergence of IoT and blockchain, IoTeX addresses key issues in traditional IoT frameworks, such as centralization, data privacy risks, and the absence of trust mechanisms. The platform is structured to support a decentralized and data-driven ecosystem with a wide range of real-world applications. Through targeted investment and incubation efforts, IoTeX is actively expanding its DePIN network, which currently includes more than 50 projects.

The partnership represents a deep integration of IoTeX’s DePIN technologies and ecosystem assets with the DePIN Expo initiative, concentrating on areas such as AI and DePIN convergence, IoT hardware innovation, and economically viable real-world use cases. This initiative is also aligned with the broader goal of positioning Hong Kong as a central node for global Web3 innovation and contributing to the development of an event envisioned as the “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 To Convene At Cyberport Hong Kong With Solana Foundation Support

DePIN Expo 2025 is set to take place on August 27–28 at Cyberport in Hong Kong. The event is organized by DeMall, with Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News serving as executive hosts, and Cyberport participating as a co-host.

Operating under the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” the conference aims to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including prominent global DePIN initiatives, public blockchain development teams, investment entities, hardware solution providers, and regulatory representatives. The program will feature a wide array of activities such as ecosystem showcases, physical interaction experiences, node deployment exhibits, industrial cooperation sessions, and demonstrations of urban integration, with the overarching goal of advancing DePIN technologies from initial concept phases to broader practical adoption.

Recently DePIN Expo 2025 announced that the Solana Foundation will support its upcoming event. As part of this collaboration, leading contributors from the Solana ecosystem will participate in the event to present technological advancements in fields such as blockchain-enabled hardware, edge computing, and spatial intelligence, all developed using Solana’s infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson