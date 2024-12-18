en en
News Report Technology
December 18, 2024

Omni Core Mainnet Goes Live, Fostering More Unified Ethereum Ecosystem

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 18, 2024
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 18, 2024 at 2:10 am

In Brief

Omni Network announced the launch of its Core mainnet, addressing rollup fragmentation challenges and enabling Ethereum to achieve greater scalability and functionality.

Omni Core Mainnet Goes Live, Fostering More Unified Ethereum Ecosystem

Rollup aggregation protocol Omni Network unveiled the release of its Core mainnet, aimed at providing a unified, composable, and accessible network for developers and users.

With this new development, the project team aims to address challenges related to rollup fragmentation, enabling Ethereum to achieve greater scalability as well as functionality.

The mainnet offers a quick and safe global state layer tailored for the Ethereum ecosystem. It functions as a foundational component for Omni’s broader product strategy, which encompasses the anticipated SolverNet introduction. Omni Core and SolverNet will jointly power the Omni Orderflow Engine—a system designed to streamline cross-rollup interactions.

Builders will have the capability to create once and access users and liquidity across Ethereum effortlessly, without a need for modifications to smart contracts or operating cross-chain infrastructure. Meanwhile, users are set to benefit from a streamlined experience, enabling them to perform actions across rollups in less than 1s. This process eliminates the complexities of rollups, gas payments, or bridging concerns.

Omni To Expand Rollup Coverage, Enable Sub-Second Interoperability, And More

In addition to the release, Omni has outlined its plans for further development, emphasizing its commitment to expanding support for additional Ethereum rollups. This effort aims to provide smooth access to the broader Ethereum ecosystem while enhancing rollup coverage.

Looking ahead to 2025, the SolverNet initiative will implement off-chain intent orchestration, allowing users to execute actions across any chain in less than one second. This innovation is expected to streamline interactions within the blockchain ecosystem.

In addition, the project is working on the creation of permissionless solvers and protocol integrations, which will facilitate the users to contribute to scaling Omni. In order to ensure faster adoption, a Typescript SDK will simplify frontend integrations, transforming it into a more accessible solution for builders to create new applications.

Omni Network functions as a Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to unify Ethereum’s rollups by offering a high-throughput, low-latency global messaging network. This network seeks to address Ethereum ecosystem fragmentation by creating a unified rollup layer, thereby improving interoperability, security, and performance across diverse blockchain protocols.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

