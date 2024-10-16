Ola Opens Eligibility Checker For Massive Verifier Season 3, Increases Token Prize Pool To 3% Ahead Of TGE

In Brief Ola allocated 3% of the total token supply to participants of Massive Season 3, allowing them to check Massive Points in the eligibility checker.

Open-source hybrid ZK-Rollup platform Ola announced the distribution of 3% of its total Ola token supply to participants of Massive Season 3. They can now check Massive Points from the third season and verify the token eligibility for all seasons with the eligibility checker.

Ola launched the Massive application on April 1 and has completed three Verifier Seasons since then. In Season 1, the application became available on iOS, Android, Google Play, as well as for Solana users, establishing a foundation for the network with 200,000 verifiers. Season 2 saw the network grow to 223,130 verifiers, introducing crucial updates like the token eligibility checker that enabled users to view token allocation and percentage. Season 3 introduced extra features to help users enhance their secured assets and improve the application experience. In total, more than 235,000 verifiers have joined over the course of Season 3, resulting in improved user activity and reduced zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification times.

Subsequently, the allocations of 1%, 2%, and 3% of the total Ola token supply were made for three seasons, respectively, based on participation levels and community feedback.

With the upcoming token generation event (TGE), Ola is positioning itself as an earnings-enhancing network powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cross-chain technology. In collaboration with Bitcoin projects, it aims to provide VIP node mining, staking rewards, and multi-stream earning opportunities, according to the project. As outlined in its roadmap, the launch of the node and mainnet is scheduled for the fourth quarter.

📌3% of Ola Token for Massive S3 Eligible Verifiers & S3 Token Eligibility Checker is Live!



💸We’ve allocated 3% of the total Ola token supply to Massive S3 participants. You can check your S3 #MassivePoints% & Token Eligibility for all 3 seasons at https://t.co/p93v02EgkJ now. pic.twitter.com/PIB0jUxh7M — Ola (@ola_zkzkvm) October 16, 2024

Understanding Ola And Massive: What They Are?

Ola represents an infrastructure initiative that offers a ZK stack featuring a zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) solution compatible with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchain networks. The project primarily aims to develop a ZK light client network centered around its mobile application, Massive.

Since its inception, Massive has expanded to include more than 200,000 nodes worldwide. This platform allows users to generate various rewards by engaging in verification activities.

