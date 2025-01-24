Ola Kicks Off Dual Mining Event With Over 5.74M OLA Tokens And 20M Bitlayer Points In Rewards

In Brief Ola will launch dual mining on the Massive app next week, offering users the opportunity to earn up to 5.74 million OLA tokens in rewards and 20 million Bitlayer points over the course of 30 days.

Open-source hybrid zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup platform, Ola announced the launch of dual mining on its mobile application, Massive, in celebration of its integration with Bitlayer, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Bitcoin. This campaign will offer users the opportunity to earn up to 5.74 million OLA tokens in rewards, along with additional tokens and 20 million Bitlayer points, starting next week. The event is set to run for 30 days.

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 network designed to maintain Bitcoin’s finality and security. It provides a trustless cross-chain bridge and a real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) programming environment, utilizing innovative technologies like OpVM, Finality Bridge, and RtEVM.

In order to participate in the campaign, users must download the Massive application and start mining. The initial registration requires entering a top-level invitation code via the Ola Seed Code or using a friend’s invitation code. Since Seed Code giveaways are time-sensitive, interested users can join the Ola Official Discord or Telegram Community to inquire with moderators about ongoing opportunities.

Once the Massive application is downloaded, users must log in by selecting a blockchain network, connecting their wallet, and approving the signature request. After successful login, users will see a confirmation message indicating that they have logged in successfully. To start mining, they need to click the “Empower” button, wait for it to change to “Empowering,” and once the change occurs, the mining process will have started successfully.

What Is Ola And Massive?

Ola is a network designed to enhance earning opportunities within the Bitcoin ecosystem. It operates through two core products, Onis and Massive, creating a reliable infrastructure that allows users to take on key roles such as BitVM challengers, zero-knowledge (ZK) bridge supervisors, ZK verifier nodes, data availability (DA) samplers, and various monitoring positions. By participating in these roles, users contribute to strengthening the Bitcoin ecosystem while gaining early-stage access to high-quality BTC projects with minimal entry barriers. As the Ola and Bitcoin networks continue to evolve, participants have the potential to multiply their earnings.

Since its launch last year, Ola’s mobile application, Massive, has quickly expanded to over 200,000 nodes worldwide. This platform provides users with opportunities to earn multiple and sustainable rewards by engaging in verification processes, reinforcing the integrity of decentralized systems while benefiting from long-term incentive structures.

