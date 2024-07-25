Oasys Launches Beta Version Of Oasys Spring Smart Contract Deployment Tool For Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Oasys unveiled the beta release of Oasys Spring, which facilitates the fast and secure development of dApps and blockchain games.

Public gaming blockchain Oasys (OAS) unveiled the beta release of its smart contract deployment tool, Oasys Spring, which facilitates the fast and secure development of decentralized applications (dApps) as well as blockchain games (BCGs) by utilizing AI scanning technology, enabling builders to deploy from GitHub.

The new tool is especially advantageous for independent builders who frequently face financial and technical challenges in crafting as well as scaling applications. Its interface and automated processes streamline the creation and deployment of blockchain games and applications in the blockchain’s ecosystem.

The Oasys Spring beta introduction is an element of a larger effort to make smart contract deployment for builders working with Oasys easier. The upcoming updates will improve Oasys Spring’s capabilities, encompassing roll out of AutoScan and enhanced management of GitHub team accounts and histories. These features are anticipated to solidify the tool’s standing among developers creating and deploying blockchain games and projects on the Oasys platform.

🔈#gamedevelopment & smart contract deployment just got easier and quicker with #OasysSpring#Oasys' new GUI tool ⚙️ enables fast & secure Dapp and #BCG development w/ AI scanning technology. Deploy directly from #GitHub in a streamlined, safe, developer-driven environment.… pic.twitter.com/nAzOpDtK7z — Oasys | Blockchain for Games (@oasys_games) July 25, 2024

Oasys Launches ‘Oasys Spring Deploy Campaign’ To Celebrate Oasys Spring Release

Additionally, Oasys has rolled out the “Oasys Spring Deploy Campaign” to commemorate the roll out of Oasys Spring. Individuals are invited to deploy on Oasys Sand Verse utilizing Oasys Spring during July and August for a chance to win a share of the 10,000 OAS reward pool, which will be distributed among 100 participants. To join the campaign, interested individuals need to complete the form provided in the campaign announcement on social media platform X.

Oasys operates as a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), aimed at resolving the challenges encountered by blockchain game developers. Its enhanced performance stems from its dual-layer architecture. The Hub Layer represents a fork of Ethereum and offers strong network stability, unlimited scalability, as well as consistent data availability. The Verse Layer, employs Optimistic rollup technology, providing a platform for builders to craft dApps.

Recently, Oasys introduced its technology roadmap, intending to enhance and expand its ecosystem by focusing on “application data availability.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson