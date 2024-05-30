News Report Technology
May 30, 2024

Oasys Reveals Technology Roadmap, Aims To Standardize Gaming Assets, Ensure L2 Interoperability, And Provide Developer Tools

by
Published: May 30, 2024 at 8:36 am Updated: May 30, 2024 at 8:36 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 30, 2024 at 8:36 am

In Brief

Oasys unveiled its technology roadmap with the objective of advancing and expanding its ecosystem through “application data availability.”

Oasys Reveals Technology Roadmap, Aims To Standardize Gaming Assets, Ensure L2 Interoperability, And Provide Developer Tools

Public gaming blockchain Oasys (OAS) announced the release of its technology roadmap with the goal of advancing and broadening the overall ecosystem through “application data availability.” Oasis seeks to establish a seamless continuity of assets within the gaming industry, ensuring that players’ memories and records are securely and permanently preserved.

Oasys aims to address three core components—application data availability, Layer 2 interoperability, and ecosystem scalability—as it evolves independently toward becoming a unified and scalable ecosystem.

In the short term, Oasys plans to further its collaboration with ecosystem partners to establish standardized specifications for Gaming Assets and develop practical game use cases based on these standards. Furthermore, Oasis will offer the Oasys Verse Developer Kit, equipped with proven ecosystem components, to streamline the process of ecosystem construction and enhance Ecosystem Scalability by reducing developer time and resource expenditure.

Additionally, Oasys has outlined a mid-term plan spanning the next two to three years, which involves addressing issues at the protocol Layer. Specifically, the plan includes implementing a distinctive solution to replicate Layer 2 “Gaming Assets” on Layer 1. Moreover, Oasys aims to develop standardized protocols to facilitate interoperability between Layer 2 networks and offer additional developer tools.

All About Oasys: Blockchain For Games 

Oasys is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) public blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), designed to address the most challenging issues faced by blockchain game developers. Its superior performance is attributed to its two-layer architecture. The first layer, known as the Hub Layer, which is a fork of Ethereum, provides high network stability, limitless scalability, and continuous data availability. The second layer, called the Verse Layer, utilizes Optimistic rollup technology and serves as the platform where developers can create their decentralized applications (dApps). 

OAS, the native token of Oasys, serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including fee payments, participation in validator staking, and governance. 

Recently, OAS was listed on the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, facilitating trading with USDT and BTC trading pairs. Furthermore, the platform has introduced its own version of the Captain Tsubasa game and integrated the play-to-earn blockchain game Chain Colosseum onto its blockchain.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

The Global Syndicates Fueling Canada’s Battle Against Cryptocurrency and Pig Butchering Frauds

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 30, 2024

QCP Capital Notes Trader Shift To Memecoins Such As DOGE And PEPE, Affirms ETH Accumulation As An Attractive Option

by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024

Orbs Launches Perpetual Hub, Offering Intent-Based On-chain Futures Solution In Collaboration With SYMMIO And IntentX

by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024

OKX Jumpstart Unveils Ultiverse For ULTI Token Mining From June 3, Enabling Users To Stake BTC And ETH

by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

QCP Capital Notes Trader Shift To Memecoins Such As DOGE And PEPE, Affirms ETH Accumulation As An Attractive Option

by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024

Orbs Launches Perpetual Hub, Offering Intent-Based On-chain Futures Solution In Collaboration With SYMMIO And IntentX

by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024

OKX Jumpstart Unveils Ultiverse For ULTI Token Mining From June 3, Enabling Users To Stake BTC And ETH

by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024

Blast Launches Fourth Blast Gold Distribution Event, Allocates 10M Points To DApps

by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
The Global Syndicates Fueling Canada’s Battle Against Cryptocurrency and Pig Butchering Frauds
Opinion Business Markets Security Wiki Software Technology
The Global Syndicates Fueling Canada’s Battle Against Cryptocurrency and Pig Butchering Frauds
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 30, 2024
QCP Capital Notes Trader Shift To Memecoins Such As DOGE And PEPE, Affirms ETH Accumulation As An Attractive Option
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital Notes Trader Shift To Memecoins Such As DOGE And PEPE, Affirms ETH Accumulation As An Attractive Option
by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024
Orbs Launches Perpetual Hub, Offering Intent-Based On-chain Futures Solution In Collaboration With SYMMIO And IntentX
Markets News Report Technology
Orbs Launches Perpetual Hub, Offering Intent-Based On-chain Futures Solution In Collaboration With SYMMIO And IntentX
by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024
OKX Jumpstart Unveils Ultiverse For ULTI Token Mining From June 3, Enabling Users To Stake BTC And ETH
Markets News Report Technology
OKX Jumpstart Unveils Ultiverse For ULTI Token Mining From June 3, Enabling Users To Stake BTC And ETH
by Alisa Davidson
May 30, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.