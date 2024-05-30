Oasys Reveals Technology Roadmap, Aims To Standardize Gaming Assets, Ensure L2 Interoperability, And Provide Developer Tools

In Brief Oasys unveiled its technology roadmap with the objective of advancing and expanding its ecosystem through “application data availability.”

Public gaming blockchain Oasys (OAS) announced the release of its technology roadmap with the goal of advancing and broadening the overall ecosystem through “application data availability.” Oasis seeks to establish a seamless continuity of assets within the gaming industry, ensuring that players’ memories and records are securely and permanently preserved.

Oasys aims to address three core components—application data availability, Layer 2 interoperability, and ecosystem scalability—as it evolves independently toward becoming a unified and scalable ecosystem.

In the short term, Oasys plans to further its collaboration with ecosystem partners to establish standardized specifications for Gaming Assets and develop practical game use cases based on these standards. Furthermore, Oasis will offer the Oasys Verse Developer Kit, equipped with proven ecosystem components, to streamline the process of ecosystem construction and enhance Ecosystem Scalability by reducing developer time and resource expenditure.

Additionally, Oasys has outlined a mid-term plan spanning the next two to three years, which involves addressing issues at the protocol Layer. Specifically, the plan includes implementing a distinctive solution to replicate Layer 2 “Gaming Assets” on Layer 1. Moreover, Oasys aims to develop standardized protocols to facilitate interoperability between Layer 2 networks and offer additional developer tools.

We're revealing the new #Oasys technology roadmap aligned with blockchain development trends and recent directions within the Ethereum ecosystem🌐



This roadmap is designed with a focus on game asset continuity, diverse L2 interoperability at the protocol layer, and the provision… pic.twitter.com/wtrK2Y1E7n — Oasys | Blockchain for Games (@oasys_games) May 30, 2024

All About Oasys: Blockchain For Games

Oasys is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) public blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), designed to address the most challenging issues faced by blockchain game developers. Its superior performance is attributed to its two-layer architecture. The first layer, known as the Hub Layer, which is a fork of Ethereum, provides high network stability, limitless scalability, and continuous data availability. The second layer, called the Verse Layer, utilizes Optimistic rollup technology and serves as the platform where developers can create their decentralized applications (dApps).

OAS, the native token of Oasys, serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including fee payments, participation in validator staking, and governance.

Recently, OAS was listed on the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, facilitating trading with USDT and BTC trading pairs. Furthermore, the platform has introduced its own version of the Captain Tsubasa game and integrated the play-to-earn blockchain game Chain Colosseum onto its blockchain.

