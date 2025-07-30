Nuklai Launches Nexus With Backing From Io.net, Filecoin, And Fetch To End AI Hallucinations

In Brief Nuklai has launched Nexus, a decentralized query engine backed by over 80 partners, designed to improve AI reliability by connecting directly to verified data sources and supporting transparent, scalable integration across diverse systems.

Provider of collaborative infrastructure for data ecosystems, Nuklai, has officially introduced Nexus, its flagship query engine designed to enhance the integration of data and artificial intelligence. Supported by platforms such as IO.net, Filecoin, and Fetch, Nexus is positioned as an advanced solution that addresses critical challenges in AI application.

The engine directly confronts the issue of AI-generated hallucinations by sourcing information exclusively from verified and trustworthy data points. By consolidating various information types into a unified format, Nexus enables AI systems to process extensive datasets with greater reliability and transparency. Unlike many existing AI tools that may generate unverifiable responses, Nexus links outputs directly to user queries and ensures every insight is backed by traceable sources.

With its official release, organizations can now begin using Nexus. While many companies possess data assets, the challenge often lies in leveraging that data effectively without the high costs or technical demands of traditional AI systems. Nexus is designed to support incremental development, enabling users to explore applications, create prototypes, and scale solutions progressively.

The system is compatible with a wide range of data inputs, including APIs, databases, files, and cloud platforms, without requiring format changes or data relocation. It automatically detects relevant data, interprets structural patterns, and executes queries—even across non-SQL formats. Users can ask questions in natural language, and the engine translates these into actionable logic, returning answers along with an explanation of the reasoning process.

Nexus is not tied to any specific AI vendor and supports all major large language models through its AI-agnostic framework. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), it connects with diverse tools—from web scrapers to enterprise platforms—and supports the deployment of specialized agents for tasks such as data interpretation, visualization, and extraction.

The system’s technical core is built around NXSQL, a dedicated query language operating on a virtual structure in which all datasets are organized into individually named “lakes.” This framework enables logical querying across diverse sources while maintaining structural coherence and operational efficiency.

Nuklai Launches Nexus With Over 80 Strategic Partners To Advance Decentralized AI Infrastructure

In order to facilitate broader adoption, Nexus is being introduced alongside a suite of partner integrations aimed at expanding its operational capabilities. One example is its integration with io.net, which allows users to access decentralized hosted models without the need for OpenAI API credentials.

This strategy aligns with Nuklai’s overarching ecosystem development approach. Prior to the official release, the company had already established a robust network of collaborators, including IO.net, Fetch, Filecoin, and over 80 additional partners. Nexus serves as a unifying layer within this network, linking data sources, tools, and AI services into a cohesive operational environment.

“We’re talking about a big step forward in how AI works with information,” said Matthijs de Vries, founder of Nuklai, in a written statement. “Too many tools just sound intelligent on the surface but fall apart when it counts. With Nexus, we’re changing that. It connects straight to the data, shows you where answers come from, and finally fixes the hallucination issue everyone’s been dealing with,” he added.

“Our collaboration with Nexus showcases the power of decentralized inference for real-world applications,” said Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer of IO.net, in a written statement. “By integrating io.net’s hosted large language models directly into the Nexus setup flow, developers gain instant access to powerful models without needing to manage infrastructure or pay for expensive enterprise APIs,” he added.

The introduction of Nexus aligns with Nuklai’s overarching objective to develop decentralized infrastructure that integrates blockchain technology with artificial intelligence to enable verifiable and monetizable data interactions. This initiative establishes a framework in which contributors, developers, and users engage within a transparent and interoperable ecosystem.

