Io.net Unveils Co-Staking, Enabling Hardware Suppliers To Collaborate With IO Holders On Fully Collateralized Devices

In Brief io.net introduced Co-Staking, enabling hardware suppliers to invite IO token holders to contribute to the staking requirement on fully collateralized devices while sharing block rewards and increasing network participation.

Decentralized physical infrastructure network for GPU clusters, Io.net introduced Co-staking, a feature that allows hardware suppliers to invite IO token holders to contribute to the staking requirement on fully collateralized devices. This collaboration enables both parties to share block rewards while increasing network participation.

With Co-staking, earning rewards on IO tokens is no longer limited to those who own and operate hardware. This feature addresses key challenges for both hardware suppliers and IO token holders who do not own devices, creating new opportunities for community engagement and increasing overall returns.

For hardware suppliers, Co-staking reduces the IO staking requirement, making it easier to bring high-performance devices online while managing financial risk. By distributing the staking burden, suppliers can more efficiently deploy advanced hardware such as H100 GPUs without requiring significant upfront capital. This expansion strengthens io.net’s computational capacity and accessibility.

For IO token holders, Co-staking provides a straightforward way to earn additional rewards while contributing to the ecosystem’s growth. By staking tokens alongside suppliers, participants can generate passive income and diversify their holdings without the need for direct hardware ownership or operation.

How To Get Started With Co-Staking?

In order to become a device supplier on io.net and participate in Co-staking, users must first navigate to the Co-staking section within the platform. The process begins by selecting a fully collateralized device from the available options and creating a Co-staking offer. Suppliers have the flexibility to customize their offer by determining the percentage of contribution required from co-stakers and the share of block rewards they will receive.

Once the offer is published, it becomes available on the marketplace, allowing community members to participate. If a supplier wishes to adjust their stake, they can manage their Co-staked devices through the platform’s interface. Immediate withdrawals are possible for overflow amounts when an active co-staker is involved, while any unstaking beyond the overflow amount requires a standard 14-day cooldown period, which also results in the cancellation of the Co-staking agreement.

For community members interested in participating in Co-staking, the process begins with accessing the Co-staking marketplace through the platform’s staking section. Users can browse and filter available offers to find a device that aligns with their preferences. After selecting an offer, they can review the details and confirm their participation by approving the transaction via their cryptocurrency wallet, such as Phantom.

Once Co-staking is active, users can monitor their rewards through the platform’s dashboard. If at any point they choose to withdraw their staked tokens, they can initiate the unstaking process, subject to cooldown periods. Typically, a 14-day cooldown applies, but if the primary device supplier withdraws their stake first, the period extends to 21 days before funds become available for withdrawal.

