Fetch.ai Mainnet Upgrade Set For April 1, Focusing On Security And Operational Efficiency

In Brief Fetch.ai announced a scheduled upgrade set for Tuesday, April 1st, at around 13:00 UTC, pending the approval of governance proposal #35.

Provider of decentralized AI infrastructure and a founding member of The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, Fetch.ai announced a scheduled upgrade set for Tuesday, April 1st, at around 13:00 UTC, pending the approval of governance proposal #35.

This maintenance-focused upgrade aims to enhance security and operational efficiency while ensuring minimal disruption to network participants. The upgrade’s scope, alongside the governance module of the cosmos-sdk, guarantees that only FET delegates on the Fetch.ai mainnet are eligible to vote. Holders staking or holding FET on Ethereum, BSC, or Cardano will not be impacted.

The upgrade addresses the ASA-2025-004 vulnerability in the IBC module, resolving a critical security issue for cross-chain transactions. It also provides validators with the ability to import unarmored cryptographic keys (secp256k1 and ed25519), streamlining node configuration while maintaining existing security protocols.

Fetch.ai Urges Validators To Prepare For System Upgrade And Cast Votes To Ensure Network Stability

The network will automatically halt at block height 21,267,067, with an estimated downtime of one hour. Validators must carefully follow the provided upgrade instructions to ensure a smooth and efficient upgrade process. Timely participation from all validators in the active set is highly encouraged, as it will help resume services quickly. After the upgrade, the network will return to normal operations with no changes to the application programming interfaces (APIs) or chain state.

Validators are advised to review the technical guide and prepare their systems ahead of the cutoff block. The Fetch.ai team will monitor the upgrade and provide status updates through official channels once completed. Existing delegators are strongly encouraged to cast their votes using the ASI-Wallet, Leap Wallet, or Cosmostation wallet. This upgrade reflects Fetch.ai’s commitment to maintaining network reliability, and cooperation from validators and delegators will ensure continued stability as the ecosystem evolves.

Fetch.ai combines AI and blockchain technology to build a decentralized platform for autonomous agents. These agents can perform tasks such as automating bookings and financial transactions by negotiating and executing agreements on behalf of users. The platform aims to democratize access to AI technology, enabling users to build, deploy, and monetize AI services within a decentralized digital economy.

Recently, Fetch.ai introduced ASI-1 Mini, a Web3-native large language model (LLM) designed to handle complex, autonomous workflows.

