Nillion Alpha Mainnet Goes Live, Making Privacy Simple And Accessible

Decentralized computing network Nillion announced the launch of its Alpha Mainnet and the NIL, allowing users to engage with the network and interact with the token. It positions itself as the pioneer in Blind Compute, a technology that ensures data remains secure during both storage and processing, with even the computing nodes unable to access it. This network is designed to make secure computation and handling valuable data more accessible for the next generation of developers.

Nillion’s Blind Compute enables users to maintain control over their data, offering enhanced privacy and security. It provides new opportunities within the ecosystem by allowing users to decide which data they wish to share, how it is utilized, and how they benefit from it. This approach represents a step toward a more secure and private internet.

Several projects across various sectors are already leveraging Blind Compute. For instance, HealthBlocks provides users with secure management of their health data, while MonadicDNA ensures encrypted ownership and private use of genetic data. Stadium Science is exploring the potential of a private data prediction market, while Soarchain is revolutionizing smart mobility with a decentralized, real-time vehicle data network. Mighty Network is also creating a permission layer for agentic applications, enabling secure access to private data.

In addition, integrations with AI frameworks such as Eliza, the Coinbase Developer Platform (CDP), Near.ai, and a range of blockchains will allow developers to seamlessly incorporate blind storage and computation into their applications, making privacy a more accessible feature in their technology stacks. The Nillion ecosystem is growing fast, with a broad array of applications and infrastructure partners across AI, DeSci, finance, healthcare, and other industries with more applications expected to join in the near future.

Exploring The Nillion Network: Functionalities Available At Launch

At launch, developers have several tools available to start building privacy-preserving applications and agents. They can deploy applications and agents by following a quickstart guide designed to help them create blind apps and AI agents focused on privacy. Developers can begin working with SecretVault, which allows them to store and retrieve encrypted data across distributed nodes, ensuring no single node can access the original data. Additionally, they can implement SecretLLM, enabling AI models to run within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) using OpenAI-compatible application programming interfaces (APIs), which ensures that user prompts and data remain private. SecretSigner can be used to facilitate secure transaction and message signing while keeping private keys safe through threshold ECDSA technology. For encryption and decryption operations, developers can utilize nilQL, and nilRAG helps connect private data with Large Language Model (LLM) processing. Furthermore, developers can explore and contribute to open-source blind modules, including repositories for nilDB, nilAI, and nilVM.

On the user side, they can set up a Nillion Wallet to connect to the network and access NIL tokens. Users also have the opportunity to contribute to network security by staking NIL tokens with the Genesis Validators.

Moreover, following the Alpha Mainnet launch, eligible participants who claimed NIL tokens via the official claims portal will find the tokens in the registered wallets. This Airdrop serves as a celebration for those who have supported, built, and believed in the project from the very beginning.

