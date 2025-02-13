en en
News Report Technology
February 13, 2025

BNB Chain Rolls Out Eliza AI Plugin, Enabling Seamless Integration For AI-Driven On-Chain Operations

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 13, 2025 at 6:57 am Updated: February 13, 2025 at 6:57 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 13, 2025 at 6:57 am

In Brief

BNB Chain introduced a dedicated plugin for the Eliza Framework, enabling automated asset management, DeFi interactions, NFT creation, and cross-chain functionality, enhancing the intelligence and autonomy of AI agents within Web3 ecosystems.

Decentralized blockchain ecosystem focused on the Web3 economy, BNB Chain introduced a dedicated plugin for the Eliza Framework, enabling seamless integration for AI-driven operations on the blockchain.

The Eliza AI Framework, developed by elizaOS, is a versatile tool for deploying AI-powered agents with on-chain capabilities. With the new BNB Chain Plugin, developers can utilize the speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency of BNB Chain to create AI agents that can interact with the blockchain in real time.

One of the key features of this integration is its model-agnostic flexibility. The plugin supports various large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT, Claude, and Llama, making it adaptable to different AI needs. Additionally, the integration offers native blockchain support, ensuring secure, transparent, and efficient execution of on-chain operations. This means AI agents can deploy, mint, transfer, and query balances of token contracts, facilitating the automation of asset management.

The Eliza AI Framework also provides decentralized finance (DeFi) integration, enabling AI agents to participate in activities such as swaps, staking, and liquidity management within DeFi protocols on BNB Chain. Furthermore, the integration ensures that AI agents can maintain consistent personalities across platforms like Twitter, Discord, and Telegram, offering new possibilities for Web3 marketing and automation. Finally, the built-in retrieval-augmented generation capabilities allow AI agents to process documents, analyze media, and even execute autonomous trading strategies, opening up additional opportunities in the Web3 space.

Setting Up And Deploying An AI Agent On BNB Chain

Developers interested in exploring AI-powered blockchain applications can quickly get started with the Eliza AI Framework by following a simple setup process. Before setting up the AI agent, users are advised to ensure they have the necessary tools installed, including Node.js (v23+), pnpm (for managing packages), Git, and a code editor such as VS Code (or any editor of choice). Additionally, users should have a BNB Chain wallet address with sufficient BNB tokens to cover gas fees.

Once the prerequisites are in place, users can proceed by cloning the Eliza AI Framework repository and installing the required dependencies. They will also need to add BNB Chain-specific configurations into the .env file to ensure smooth integration with the blockchain.

BNB Chain itself is a decentralized ecosystem that thrives on community involvement and features several interconnected blockchain networks. Its ecosystem includes the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which is known for its high-performance capabilities, opBNB, a Layer 2 scaling solution, and BNB Greenfield, a decentralized data storage network.

Through BNB Chain, developers gain access to a high-performance infrastructure that supports AI-driven transactions, cost-efficient on-chain interactions, and the ability to tap into DeFi, non-fungible token (NFT), and cross-chain tools. The seamless integration with the Eliza AI Framework further enhances the development of AI agents, making it easier for developers to bring their AI-powered blockchain applications to life.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

