New Tokens to Keep an Eye on in April 2024

Share this article







by Zhauhazyn Shaden by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief The article discusses crypto trends and the top new tokens to watch this month, like $BONUS, $ENA, and $XZK.

April is expected to be intense for the crypto community, with the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) halving and its impact on the rest of the market. Experts have already raised their bets on several altcoins while new tokens keep emerging. Let’s dive into the top new tokens to watch in April 2024.

Bonus Block ($BONUS)

BonusBlock is a protocol for on-chain engagement and user onboarding solution providers. Starting in early 2023, the protocol focuses on attracting, onboarding, establishing relationships, and advancing new users to explore ecosystems’ application layers and functionalities. Among their pivotal solutions is an AI Model to assess wallet quality, facilitating a marketplace to connect projects with users.

$BONUS TGE is scheduled for 2nd April, 2024. The token is strategically designed for a total supply of 100,000,000 units, ensuring scarcity and sustainable value over time. Bonus Block already shows great results, being one of the most anticipated Bybit Web3 projects and having crossed 100K+ participants on the platform. It will be launched on Bybit, and the prize pool for the IDO lottery participants on the exchange is 50,000 USDT.

Ethena Labs ($ENA)

Ethena Labs and their USDe are revolutionizing the world of DeFi, bringing a synthetic dollar protocol on the base of Ethereum. The protocol addresses one of the most significant needs in the cryptocurrency space, which is to create a parallel financial system. Stablecoin, which is relevant to the topic, still relies on traditional banking, while Ethena aims to build a genuinely decentralized monetary system. ENA, the governance token of Ethena, will be used in community governance decision-making.

Bybit recently announced that the ENA Launchpool will run from April 2, 2024, 8 AM UTC to April 9, 2024, 8 AM UTC. During this period, participants can stake ENA or USDT to obtain a share of 15,000,000 ENA for free.

🚀 #Bybit Launchpool is excited to introduce $ENA, the utility token of @Ethena_Labs



📅 Event Period:

April 2, 2024 8AM UTC – April 9, 2024 8AM UTC



Stake ENA or $USDT to Earn a Share of 15,000,000 $ENA!



📈 Stake to Earn: https://t.co/0j5TNJ29Gs pic.twitter.com/q2s7biGNNT — Bybit (@Bybit_Official) March 29, 2024

Mystiko.Network ($XZK)

Mystiko Network is a Web3 privacy-focused based layer. They recently launched a community sale of their $XZK governance token at $0.15 a unit. The Community Sale event began on March 28, 2024, and ends at 17:00 UTC on April 4. Those interested in the coin can purchase up to the $3000 price limit.

The coin can be of tremendous interest as the Mystiko Network has shown excellent results by far, facilitating over $137M in trading volume in its first iterations.

$XZK will serve as the utility and governance token within the network. With that, $XZK is essential in the network’s voting and governance matters.

Crypto Trends in April 2024

Solana Airdrops

April promises to be an exciting month for all sorts of crypto airdrops – meme coins, Gaming, and NFTs that could potentially bring high profits to crypto enthusiasts worldwide. The community is eager to receive free tokens from the leading protocols. Solana is one of such protocols. In December 2023, $1 SOL would give you up to $ 17,000 in Jito Airdrop. So far, in 2024, Solana is one of the best-performing altcoins, showing dramatic results, with the community discussing whether it can outperform Ethereum. April 2024 can become the start of the ultimate Solana Airdrops season. This month, several airdrops will take place in Solana. Watch out for Blazestake, Sharky, Kamino Finance, Zeta Market, Parcl, Backpack, and Meteora token airdrops.

Token Unlocks

17 different cryptocurrencies this month will undergo the so-called large-value unlocks. According to TokenUnlocks, the crypto unlock schedule, the total of April unlocks may exceed $1.38 billion with the highest unlock by value expected to be recorded by Aptos. There will be 24.84 million APT tokens unlocked. It is 6.25% of the APT total supply. Other projects to “large-value” unlock include STRK, GAL, CYBER, ZETA, SUI, DYDX, PRIME, OP, AGIX, YGG, ID, IMX, PIXEL, ALX, APE, and ARB.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Zhauhazyn is a copywriter and sociology major. Her research interests include Science and Technology Studies. An ardent blockchain technology enthusiast, she applies her knowledge of sociology methods and concepts to study the world of Web3. More articles Zhauhazyn Shaden