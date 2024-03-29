CoinList To Offer 50M XZK Tokens In Mystiko Network Community Sale

by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Mystiko Network’s XZK token is now available for community purchase on CoinList untill 17:00 UTC April 4th.

Web3 privacy-focused base layer Mystiko Network (XZK) revealed that its XZK token is now available for community purchase on the cryptocurrency trading platform CoinList at a unit price of $0.15. The sale event is scheduled to conclude at 17:00 UTC on April 4th, with participants having a maximum purchase limit of $3,000.

During the sale, 50,000,000 XZK tokens are available, representing 5% of the overall token supply. The complete token supply for XZK stands at 1,000,000,000 tokens.

According to the lockup and release schedule, a quarter, or 25% of the tokens, will become available after a 75-day period, while the remaining three-quarters, or 75%, will vest gradually over the course of 12 months. The token will be listed on an exchange around June 18th.

💡 Special Announcement!



After a growth of $137 million ZK transaction volume with 226K+ ZK transactions in less than a year, we're thrilled to announce the launch of the Mystiko $XZK Community Sale on @CoinList! 🛸



🚀 When: Purchase Period March 28 – April 4

🗺️ Where:… pic.twitter.com/3I0pWrChiz — Mystiko.Network (@MystikoNetwork) March 28, 2024

Mystiko Network Raises $18M in Seed Funding to Advance Web3 Base Layer Development

Mystiko Network functions as the base layer of Web3, ensuring interoperability, scalability, and privacy by implementing zero-knowledge proof and auditable-zk compliance design. Mystiko Network deployed its V1 mainnet in 2023.

Within one year of its introduction, Mystiko Network V1 has facilitated over $137 million in trading volume, comprising over 226,000 zero-knowledge transactions originating from more than 55,000 unique addresses across various platforms such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, and Base.

Within the Mystiko Network, XZK serves as the utility and governance token. The network’s functionality depends on zero-knowledge rollup miners and relayers, so individuals stake XZK tokens to participate. Moreover, XZK tokens are essential for voting on governance matters.

Recently, the project concluded an $18 million seed funding round, with Peak XV Partners leading the investment with participation from Samsung Next, Hashkey, Coinlist, and Naval Ravikant alongside other backers. This funding will be utilized to develop the project further.

