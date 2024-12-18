Network3 Approaches Testnet Activation For Its High-Performance N3 Compute Network

In Brief Network3 plans to launch the testnet for its N3 Compute Network, expanding its capabilities to support computation-intensive tasks such as training, fine-tuning, and processing AI models.

AI Layer 2 platform Network3 has announced its plans to launch the testnet for its High-Performance N3 Compute Network–a decentralized Edge AI infrastructure and marketplace.

The upcoming launch of the N3 Compute Network represents a major milestone for Network3 in advancing decentralized AI infrastructure. The network, initially supporting small-scale Edge AI applications, will now expand to handle more computation-intensive tasks such as training, fine-tuning, and processing large and medium-sized AI models.

The testnet will provide AI developers with secure, reliable, and cost-effective computational resources alongside customizable training datasets. Simultaneously, owners of Edge devices will be able to monetize their devices’ computational power and Edge data as training datasets, all while maintaining privacy and security.

The mainnet will enable GPU owners to contribute high-performance GPUs to the network and stake N3C tokens to begin mining on the testnet. AI developers, in turn, will gain access to high-performance GPUs, such as the H100, at prices up to 50% lower than current market rates, Network3 announced ahead of the launch.

With the development of its N3 Compute Network, Network3 envisions practical AI applications becoming increasingly integrated into everyday life, driving innovation and accessibility in the AI ecosystem.

What Is Network3?

It is a new blockchain-based protocol designed to facilitate decentralized, authenticated, anonymous, and reliable data transmission and computation. By distributing tasks across multiple devices, it prioritizes efficiency and security in its decentralized AI infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the platform secured $5.5 million in pre-seed and seed funding rounds led by notable investors, including Borderless Capital, EV3, IoTeX Eco Fund, SNZ, Waterdrip Capital, and Bing Ventures.

Recently, the platform announced an achievement, surpassing 550,000 nodes, marking a major milestone in its growth and network expansion. It has also introduced the Ubuntu V2.1.1 update, which includes strengthened anti-cheating mechanisms to create a more secure and fair environment for users and delivers improved stability through bug fixes and performance optimizations.

