MotoGP Joins Forces With Web3 Through Bitget’s Smarter Speed Challenge

In Brief Bitget has launched the Smarter Speed Challenge, a digital racing mini-game that extends its MotoGP partnership by blending online competition with real-world rewards such as USDT prizes, VIP passes, and exclusive fan experiences.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the launch of the Smarter Speed Challenge, a digital racing mini-game designed to engage both Web2 and Web3 audiences as the second half of the MotoGP season begins. Set to commence on August 18th, the campaign merges online gameplay with tangible rewards. Participants can compete on live leaderboards for opportunities to claim a portion of 66,000 USDT, secure an all-expenses-paid trip to meet five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, and obtain exclusive VIP passes for the 2026 MotoGP season.

The initiative builds on Bitget’s ongoing collaboration with MotoGP, where the exchange holds the role of Regional Partner for Grand Prix events in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Indonesia. Central to the partnership is the “Make It Count” campaign, led by three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, which emphasizes precision, timing, and strategy as shared values between motorsport and trading.

Through the challenge, users are encouraged to simulate the experience of professional racing by completing daily tracks, earning leaderboard positions, and collecting points that carry double value during key races in Catalunya and Indonesia. Beyond the gaming aspect, the campaign offers fans an opportunity to translate their virtual performance into tangible benefits, including cash rewards, co-branded merchandise, and exclusive behind-the-scenes MotoGP experiences.

Smarter Speed Challenge Bridges Crypto, Culture, And Competition In Bitget’s MotoGP Collaboration

“For Bitget, it’s about turning fandom into action,” said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Bitget, in a written statement. “Crypto is often seen as technical, but what we’re doing here is simplifying it by making it fun, intuitive, and relatable. Just like racing is about speed and precision, the same values also apply to trading. With the Smarter Speed Challenge, we’re meeting users right where they are: in culture, in competition, and in community,” she added.

After previously engaging audiences through trackside activations, influencer-led initiatives, and fan-focused campaigns at major Grand Prix events in Italy and Germany, the Smarter Speed Challenge represents the digital extension of this collaboration, reaching global communities eager to connect with the excitement of MotoGP without requiring in-person access to the circuit. The campaign remains active until November 16th, 2025, and can be accessed directly through the Bitget platform, giving participants an extended opportunity to join, compete, and explore the full potential of the Smart Speed experience.

