Bitget Opens Access To AI Agent-Assisted Trading With GetAgent, Boosting Wider Crypto Adoption

In Brief Bitget has launched its AI-powered trading assistant, GetAgent, to all users, offering real-time market insights, strategy generation, and portfolio automation across tiered membership plans while continuing to expand its AI-driven trading ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced its AI-driven trading assistant, GetAgent, available to all users following an initial invite-only release in July. GetAgent combines AI with real-time market data to provide insights, trading strategies, and execution tools through a unified chat interface.

During the restricted launch, GetAgent accumulated a waitlist exceeding 25,000 users and received feedback that emphasized the importance of clearer visual cues to improve interpretation of market signals. This input contributed to enhancements in the system’s accuracy, personalization, and responsiveness prior to the broader rollout.

With the public release, GetAgent now offers three membership options to cater to varying trading requirements. The Free plan provides analysis for the top 50 cryptocurrencies and access to futures strategies. The Plus plan, which includes a 30-day trial for early access users, allows up to ten daily queries, generates personalized strategies, and delivers more detailed market analysis. For professional and high-frequency traders, the Ultra plan offers priority support, up to fifty daily queries, and early access to new features. These membership levels are intended to align with different trading needs, offering AI-powered insights, portfolio automation, trading signals, and enhanced market intelligence.

Bitget is introducing a limited-time GetAgent Experience-Sharing Campaign to mark the public release of its AI trading assistant. Users are invited to participate by sharing their experiences with the assistant, with the opportunity to receive a complimentary 30-day GetAgent Plus membership.

With the official launch, GetAgent enables traders to create strategies using straightforward language, simplifying complex processes through a single prompt. The platform integrates more than fifty professional-grade tools, covering market analysis, on-chain data, and social sentiment, within a single AI-powered interface. The assistant continually learns from user interactions, refining its recommendations and providing timely risk alerts and enhanced strategies in real time.

“AI is changing the trading game, and GetAgent is our way of making that power accessible to everyone,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “Whether you’re just starting in crypto or a seasoned market veteran, GetAgent delivers insights that help you move faster, trade smarter, and act with greater confidence,” she added.

Bitget plans to continue enhancing GetAgent by expanding its integrations, broadening the range of supported assets, and offering more customization features, ensuring the tool develops in step with market trends and user needs. GetAgent represents the newest component in Bitget’s expanding portfolio of AI-driven solutions, which also includes Bitget Seed, an AI-based platform designed to identify early-stage Web3 projects. Both initiatives reflect Bitget’s objective of incorporating emerging technologies, such as AI, into its secure CeDeFi trading framework, creating a bridge between on-chain innovation and intuitive tools that support traders of all experience levels.

