Morph Reveals Zoo Program Update, Introducing Simplified Points System And Other New Developments

In Brief Morph announced updates to its Zoo program, introducing a new Points System, planning to retire the “score” metric, with points serving as the sole measure of progress.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Morph announced updates to its Zoo program, introducing Points System, simplifying the way points are earned. Going forward, the “score” metric will be retired, and points will serve as the sole measure of progress. Points will be directly earned and displayed on users’ dashboards, eliminating the need for conversions and making it easier to track progress.

Ensuring that the community is at the center of its ecosystem, Morph will allocate 10% of the token supply to support community initiatives and ecosystem growth.

As part of the ongoing Zoo campaign, The Great Token Migration, 1,600,000 points are available for users to earn. The campaign will run until February 20th, offering several opportunities to collect points. Points can be earned through three primary actions: bridging assets to the Morph Mainnet, spending gas on the Morph Mainnet, and inviting new users via referral links.

How To Join The Campaign And Start Earning Morph Points?

Users can add the Morph network to their wallet by clicking the ‘Add Morph Mainnet’ button located in the top right corner of the Morph Zoo area on their dashboard. For mobile users, it is recommended using Bitget Wallet for a smoother experience.

In order to start earning points, users can bridge assets to the Morph network by transferring ETH through the Morph bridge or other supported bridges available in the Morph Zoo dashboard. Additionally, users can engage with Morph Zoo by interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), such as the BulbaSwap decentralized exchange (DEX), which allows trading and swapping coins within the Morph ecosystem. This not only earns Morph Points but also provides incentives from BulbaSwap.

There are also other opportunities to earn Morph Points through bonus events and activities, such as the ongoing Bitget Wallet and Morph campaign.

Users can join them by installing the Bitget Wallet mobile application, navigating to the Discovery/Earn section, selecting Morph, and completing the available tasks. New campaigns will be added weekly, so users are encouraged to check in regularly and interact with Morph to maximize point rewards and increase their chances for future airdrop opportunities.

