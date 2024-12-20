Missed Bitcoin’s Rise? Here’s What You Should Know

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin’s recent surge to $100,000 raises questions about its future for investors as its volatility continues to keep them on edge.

With Bitcoin soaring past $100,000, what does this mean for everyday investors? Is it a final boarding call, or has the ship already sailed?

Once worth nothing at its 2009 launch, Bitcoin’s meteoric rise continues. After doubling its value in 2024 and shattering records at $107,000, its appeal remains undeniable—yet its volatility keeps seasoned and new investors on edge.

For those watching from the sidelines, the question lingers: “Is this just the beginning of a new era or a peak before the fall?”

Bitcoin Past $100K to Touch $107K

An absolutely remarkable rise has occurred. With Trump’s victory, the value of Bitcoin has skyrocketed, more than doubling this year.

It’s not hard to understand. Trump campaigned on a platform to make the United States “the world’s crypto capital” by reversing President Joe Biden’s harsh enforcement policies and appointing softer authorities.

Indeed, bitcoin surpassed $100,000 after Trump’s appointment of crypto advocate Paul Atkins as the next head of the SEC earlier, giving the sector optimism about a more accommodating Wall Street regulator.

The idea of a crypto “strategic reserve,” which Trump has put forth, could see the United States becoming an investor in cryptocurrencies directly. A crypto enterprise even has his family’s financial interests.

Inevitable Volatility Ahead

The swiftness of the bitcoin rally over the past couple of weeks has investors hoping for further gains. But they’re not just optimistic because of Trump and the Republican Congress.

Traders are hoping for more wins because of how quickly Bitcoin has gone up in value over the last couple of weeks. However, their optimism is due to more than simply Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Since Gensler grudgingly authorized the establishment of investment funds linked to Bitcoin (referred to as ETFs) earlier this year, bitcoin has been steadily gaining popularity.

With total assets over $100 billion, these funds have clearly been successful. Bitcoin’s demand is on the rise because of it.

Having said that, cryptocurrency prices may be quite unpredictable. Better Markets’ president and CEO, Dennis Kelleher, is concerned that regular people may fall for fraud with the promise of wealth.

He recently pointed out that among all the billionaire crypto supporters, you may find some who do anything from “money laundering to financing terrorists.”

FOMO After Bitcoin Surge

With all this excitement, investors may be asking whether now is a good time to invest in Bitcoin.

Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advice company deVere Group, stated that some degree of “FOMO” is inevitable, as BTC has turned into a “global mainstream,” attracting high-profile investors.

Michael Saylor, the CEO of the largest market maker on Wall Street has just become optimistic on bitcoin, saying that he should have bought in sooner, just as the price of bitcoin is bracing for another major shock.

Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel Securities, stated in a recent conference that he also missed out on BTC, an asset that “trades at 100x” of its price just a few years ago. Nobody is immune to FOMO or the fear of missing out. It’s a fundamental aspect of the human psyche, and it’s simply… there.

Griffin said that he would do everything in his power “to help support” the newly elected president of the United States, Donald Trump. He also mentioned that the cryptocurrency market and bitcoin prices are soaring as Trump gets ready for his second term in office, likely due to the increased need for “agency” in people’s lives.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has surged astronomically, currently touching $107K, growing +7K just in the last five days.

Those who are still unsure or suffering from FOMO and believe they must act quickly to get a better investment opportunity might be debating whether to buy coins like Bitcoin now or wait for prices to drop.

NerdWallet’s Elizabeth Ayoola believes that while crypto is volatile, Bitcoin can go even higher, and we don’t know “how much higher” it may rise.

A lot of people think Bitcoin’s value will keep going up. Talking to Fortune, Anthony Scaramucci, creator of Skybridge, suggested that Bitcoin might surpass $170,000 by mid-2025. Along similar lines, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, projected that Bitcoin would reach close to $1.5 million by 2030.

Scaramucci also stated that BTC is here to stay, and will eventually turn into a “long-term” choice in investment portfolios.

How to Invest in Bitcoin

So, it’s not too late to invest in Bitcoin, no matter the size of your capital. There are several standard strategies:

Directly Buy BTC

Cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.US, Coinbase, or Kraken allow you to purchase bitcoin. Making a “crypto wallet” is the first step in storing your fractional Bitcoin holdings. The amount of Bitcoin you will get will be quite little until your investment is in the $100,000 area.

Use Stockbrokers

Stockbrokers like E-Trade provide the option to invest in Bitcoin and other coins. Also, there are cheap entry points; for example, on Robinhood, you can purchase a fraction of a Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency for as little as $1.

Go for ETFs

Another option to invest in cryptocurrency, similar to purchasing stocks, is via these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from financial organizations like Blackrock and Fidelity. The SEC authorized these ETFs early this year. Again, the amount you put in is entirely up to you.

Investing in Bitcoin Past the $100K Mark

Anytime you decide to invest in Bitcoin, you should think about how it fits into your overall business plan. Most financial experts suggest having a broad portfolio with about 5% in cryptocurrencies.

If you’re more comfortable with risk, however, you may want to consult a financial advisor before putting all your eggs in the cryptocurrency basket. Even while Bitcoin is trending upwards at the moment, it doesn’t mean that its value won’t fall in the next week or month. Therefore, you shouldn’t deposit funds that you’ll need soon.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este