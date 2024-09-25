Mind Network Unveils MindV: Fully Homomorphic Encryption Voting Solution

In Brief Mind Network launched indV, which introduces an FHE voting solution designed to enhance consensus and data security for AI and PoS networks.

Fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) restaking layer, Mind Network announced the launch of MindV, which introduces an FHE voting solution designed to enhance consensus and data security for AI and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks.

This new solution introduces the concept of Total Governance Value (TGV), which involves decoupling voting rights from staked assets and reallocating them to networks and systems that require governance and consensus. Users can earn vFHE by holding staked assets, enabling them to contribute to securing the consensus for other networks they choose to support.

The initial group of TGV partners includes networks such as Puffer, Etherfi, Mellow, Manta Network, Stakestone, Solv, Bouncebit, Swell, and Pencils. By collaborating with these protocols, Mind Network creates a risk-free yield opportunity for staked assets while maintaining the independence of voting rights by decoupling them from staking. This approach aims to enhance the overall consensus security of the entire network.

In order to participate in FHE Voting on Mind Network, users must hold restaked assets from Restaking Partners. The process involves connecting their wallets to verify the amount of redeemable vFHE, selecting the option to redeem, and receiving vFHE in their wallets. Once they have vFHE, users can engage in FHE voting within the Mind Network ecosystem—either by delegating their voting power or becoming active voters—to earn rewards.

In addition to the native yields from restaking protocols, holding vFHE will create new earning opportunities for users. These include native returns from restaking partners, future airdrop rewards from Mind Network, upcoming airdrop opportunities within the Mind Network FHE ecosystem, and extra earnings from taking part in various activities, validation processes, and protocols leveraging vFHE.

Mind Network: What Is It?

Mind Network represents the first FHE layer created to offer infrastructure for AI networks. It accepts restaking tokens from ETH, BTC, as well as leading AI projects, functioning as an FHE validation network.

It aims to improve consensus, data integrity, and cryptoeconomic security for decentralized AI, DePIN, EigenLayer, Symbiotic, Babylon AVS, and numerous critical PoS networks.

Recently, the platform unveiled the launch of the initial stage of its mainnet, marking the beginning of the implementation and refinement of Restaking-related features.​​

