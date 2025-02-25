Etherlink Goes Live, Introducing $3M Rewards Program And Builder’s Initiative

In Brief Etherlink has exited public beta and is now production-ready, launching a builder’s program and Apple Farm, which will distribute up to $3 million in rewards to participants during its first season.

Layer 2 blockchain built on Tezos, Etherlink, announced its transition out of public beta and is now fully production-ready for widespread use. This milestone marks the official launch of Etherlink as a stable and operational network.

In order to celebrate this achievement and initiate a year of engagement on the platform, Etherlink is introducing several initiatives at ETHDenver. Among these is a dedicated builder’s program aimed at encouraging developers to create applications on the network. Additionally, Etherlink is launching a rewards initiative called Apple Farm, which will distribute up to $3 million in rewards to participants during its first season.

“The launch of Apple Farm and the introduction of a dedicated builder’s program for Etherlink represent a natural progression in Etherlink’s growth story. But most excitingly, this is just the beginning,” said Cédric Roche, Head of Business Development at Nomadic Labs—Tezos’ R&D Hub in Paris, in a written statement. “With the recent launch of key platforms like Uranium.io and the Superlend partnership, we are building a strong foundation for sustained ecosystem growth—one that we are set to accelerate with these and other upcoming initiatives,” he added.

The waitlists for the Etherlink Builder’s Program and Apple Farm open today, marking the launch of these initiatives during a period of rapid development within the Etherlink ecosystem. This growth includes the deployment of various real-world asset (RWA) and decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused applications, highlighting Etherlink’s expanding use cases.

Apple Farm is an incentive-driven platform designed to encourage users to explore and engage with the Etherlink ecosystem. Through an interactive points-based system, the program rewards users for participating in meaningful on-chain activities, with an initial focus on DeFi applications. Participants earn “Apples” for engaging in various DeFi activities, allowing them to accumulate rewards while interacting with Etherlink’s partner protocols. The program launches with founding partners Superlend, Hanji, and IguanaDEX, leveraging Etherlink’s infrastructure, which has already facilitated over $2 million in trading volume. Users will have access to a dedicated dashboard to track their points, view leaderboard rankings, and interact with supported protocols. Additional incentives include exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), unique Discord roles, and other special rewards.

Apple Farm is powered by Merkl, a well-established incentive platform known for supporting DeFi liquidity programs. Since its inception, Merkl has distributed over $80 million in tokens across more than 40 blockchain networks, demonstrating its effectiveness in fostering engagement and growth in decentralized ecosystems.

Etherlink: What Is It?

Etherlink is a non-custodial, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 2 blockchain built on Tezos Smart Rollups. It operates in a permissionless manner, leveraging Tezos’ Layer 1 technology while incorporating key features such as decentralized governance, fraud-proof mechanisms, and resistance to censorship. These attributes enhance security, transparency, and reliability within the Etherlink ecosystem.

The latest announcement come at a time of strong growth for Etherlink, following key developments such as the successful implementation of the Bifröst upgrade, the introduction of a dedicated “.etherlink” domain powered by Freename, and integrations with leading DeFi platforms like Spiko and Midas.

Etherlink has already established itself as a reliable infrastructure provider, serving as the foundation for uranium.io—the first decentralized platform for tokenized uranium trading. Additionally, it has supported multiple sold-out NFT collections and is integrated with major platforms, including Rabby Wallet and Nebula by Thirdweb, further solidifying its role in the expanding blockchain ecosystem.

