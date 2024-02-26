MicroStrategy’s X Account Hacked, Investors Lose $440,000 in Ethereum Phishing Scam

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief MicroStrategy recently suffered a X account hack, with the phishing attack leading to a loss of $440,000 for investors.

MicroStrategy, a well-known corporate entity recognized for its substantial holdings in Bitcoin (BTC), fell victim to a sophisticated phishing attack on its official Twitter account. The attack, which occurred recently, resulted in significant financial losses for investors, totaling approximately $440,000.

Reports indicate that hackers gained unauthorized access to MicroStrategy’s Twitter handle and swiftly deployed a phishing airdrop link, designed to deceive unsuspecting users.

The fraudulent scheme, cleverly crafted to exploit the trust associated with MicroStrategy’s official profile, enticed individuals into believing in the launch of an Ethereum token, $MSTR, purportedly backed by the company’s substantial Bitcoin reserves. Moreover, the account has been compromised with hackers posting phishing messages, as per a pseudonymous crypto individual known as Spreek on X.

there was a second best after all



(hacked acc if not obvious lol) pic.twitter.com/cdLqbqiiCO — Spreek (@spreekaway) February 26, 2024

Additionally, cybersecurity analyst ZachXBT shed light on the aftermath of the attack, revealing the extent of the financial devastation inflicted upon investors. According to ZachXBT, the phishing link employed by the attackers resembled a digital siren’s call, luring victims into disclosing sensitive information or transferring their cryptocurrency holdings to malicious actors.

0xe7645b8672b28a17dd0d650a5bf89539c9aa28da



~$440K stolen from the compromise so far — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) February 26, 2024

Twitter Breach Highlights Vulnerability of High-Profile Crypto Accounts

It is important to note that despite prompt interventions by vigilant observers and cybersecurity experts, including reports from vigilant users like Spreek, the damage had already been done.

According to reports, a single user bore the brunt of the losses, surrendering a substantial sum of $424,786 worth of altcoins to the hackers. Investigations into the incident revealed that a portion of the ill-gotten gains found their way into the coffers of PinkDrainer, a notorious hacking group known for its illicit activities.

MicroStrategy has yet to issue an official statement addressing the breach. However, the incident underscores the vulnerability of social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to hacking attempts targeting high-profile accounts within the cryptocurrency community.

This latest breach adds to similar incidents involving prominent Twitter handles, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures. Notably, previous breaches have affected accounts of regulatory agencies like the SEC, emphasizing the importance of implementing robust security protocols, such as two-factor authentication, to mitigate the risks associated with unauthorized access and phishing attacks on social media platforms.

As the investigation into the phishing attack on MicroStrategy’s Twitter account continues, industry stakeholders remain vigilant, emphasizing the critical role of cybersecurity in safeguarding digital assets and maintaining trust within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv