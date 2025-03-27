Microsoft 365 Copilot Unveils ‘Researcher’ And ‘Analyst’ AI Agents To Optimize Workplace Tasks Within Users’ Workflows

In Brief Microsoft 365 Copilot unveiled two reasoning-capable AI agents designed to handle workplace tasks directly in users’ workflows–“Researcher” prepares research reports using various knowledge sources and “Analyst” extracts insights from data.

Technology company Microsoft announced the launch of two new reasoning agents designed to assist in the workplace: Researcher and Analyst. These tools process large volumes of information while maintaining secure and compliant access to a user’s work data—such as emails, meetings, files, chats, and more—as well as the web, offering on-demand expert-level assistance.

Researcher is designed to help users manage complex, multi-step research tasks, providing insights with improved quality and precision compared to previous methods. It integrates OpenAI’s advanced research model with Microsoft 365 Copilot’s orchestration and search capabilities. Researcher can assist users in developing a detailed go-to-market strategy using context from both internal work data and broader competitive insights from the web. It can also identify new product opportunities by analyzing emerging trends alongside internal data or create thorough quarterly reports for client reviews, including work progress and up-to-date market analysis. Furthermore, Researcher can enhance its insights by pulling data from third-party sources, such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Confluence, integrating seamlessly into Microsoft 365 Copilot.

On the other hand, Analyst functions like an expert data scientist, enabling users to quickly derive insights from raw data. Built upon OpenAI’s o3-mini reasoning model and optimized for advanced workplace data analysis, Analyst utilizes chain-of-thought reasoning to work through problems step by step, refining its conclusions until it reaches a high-quality, human-like analysis. It can execute Python code to address complex data queries, allowing users to view the code in real time and verify the results. For example, Analyst can transform raw data from various spreadsheets into a demand forecast for a new product, a visualization of customer buying patterns, or a revenue forecast.

Both AI agents will begin to roll out to customers with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license in April as part of the new “Frontier” program, which provides early access to Copilot features still in development.

Microsoft Unveils Advanced Reasoning And Autonomous Agent Capabilities In Copilot Studio For Business Automation

Microsoft has also introduced advanced reasoning and agent flows within Microsoft Copilot Studio, a platform designed to simplify the creation, management, and deployment of agents tailored to specific business requirements. Organizations can integrate deep reasoning into their agents, enabling them to handle complex, multi-step business processes. Additionally, the use of flows allows businesses to automate processes more efficiently and consistently.

Furthermore, new features that allow users to create autonomous agents in Copilot Studio are now generally available. These agents can operate independently, trigger events, and automate intricate business tasks.

IT teams can take advantage of these innovations through the Copilot Control System, which ensures that enterprise data is intelligently integrated while adhering to organizational policies. This system also gives IT departments the ability to govern access and control the usage of Copilot and its agents.

