Mezo Partners With Aerodrome Finance To Establish MEZO Token Liquidity And Expand Bitcoin DeFi Ecosystem

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Mezo has partnered with Aerodrome Finance to establish MEZO token liquidity and expand Bitcoin-based DeFi, following its $23 million “Bring Bitcoin Home” campaign and amid growing protocol adoption.

Mezo, a decentralized lending platform for Bitcoin, has announced a strategic partnership with Aerodrome Finance, the largest decentralized exchange on the Base network, designating the platform as the primary DeFi liquidity hub for the MEZO token. Under the agreement, Mezo will allocate 2.25% of the total MEZO supply to Aerodrome’s veAERO voters over a 30-day period.

The collaboration aims to establish deep, decentralized liquidity for both MEZO and MUSD, Mezo’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, while connecting Base’s vote-escrow participants with Bitcoin’s emerging decentralized finance ecosystem.

Aerodrome Finance serves as a key liquidity provider within the Base ecosystem and was developed by the team that refined Curve’s original vote-escrow model through Velodrome. Its veAERO voter base includes some of the most experienced and well-capitalized participants in DeFi, including protocols and high-net-worth traders who have previously contributed to sustainable yield models on Base. The partnership positions these participants to engage with Bitcoin-based DeFi in a similar manner.

Mezo’s yield infrastructure, Mezo Earn, applies the vote-escrow model to Bitcoin lending, described internally as an “Aerodrome for Bitcoin lending.” By collaborating with Aerodrome, Mezo targets an audience familiar with vote-escrow mechanics, facilitating a transition from Base’s revenue economy into Bitcoin’s DeFi market.

The structure of the partnership encourages Aerodrome’s voter base to allocate AERO tokens toward Mezo trading pairs, attracting liquidity and supporting the depth needed for MUSD to function effectively as collateral across the DeFi landscape.

Mezo Strengthens Bitcoin DeFi Presence Following $23M ‘Bring Bitcoin Home’ Campaign

The partnership follows Mezo’s recent “Bring Bitcoin Home” campaign, which migrated approximately $23 million in Bitcoin-denominated assets from Ethereum to Mezo’s mainnet. The initiative included pre-deposit vaults on Ethereum via Mellow Protocol, drawing tBTC, cbBTC, WBTC, and USDT holders who previously maintained Bitcoin in wrapped positions on third-party chains. Deposits were distributed through Turtle Club, a DeFi yield sourcing network.

Mezo currently reports a total value locked of approximately $76.3 million and continues to attract deposits despite broader market contraction. The protocol has processed roughly $500 million in MUSD volume, issued more than 2,000 loans at a fixed 1% APR, and supports over 43,500 mainnet users. Yield is generated from borrower interest on MUSD loans, origination fees, and swap fees from Mezo’s native DEX. BTC holders currently earn around 4% APR through early incentives and rewards, with MEZO token emissions expected to contribute significantly to overall yield, moving toward a model primarily supported by protocol revenue.

Mezo’s infrastructure includes validators such as P2P, Chorus One, and Everstake, and the protocol has been audited by Quantstamp and Thesis Defense. Institutional participation is facilitated through integration with Anchorage Digital, which provides custody and compliance services.

To date, Mezo has raised $28.5 million in seed funding led by Pantera, with contributions from Multicoin, Paradigm, Polychain, Draper, Nascent, a16z, and ParaFi.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

