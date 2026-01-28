MEXC 2025 Report: Zero-Fee Strategy Saves Users $1.1B And Strengthens Market Leadership

In Brief MEXC’s 2025 Zero-Fee Strategy saved users over 1.1 billion USDT in trading fees, boosted emerging assets, and secured dominant market positions in tokenized real-world assets while expanding fee-free access across all spot pairs.

MEXC, one of the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchanges, has released its 2025 Zero-Fee Strategy Annual Report, highlighting the impact of its user-first approach through fee-free trading. The initiative reportedly saved users a total of 1.1 billion USDT in fees while supporting both mainstream adoption and the visibility of emerging assets, contributing to balanced growth across the cryptocurrency market.

The platform eliminated fees on 3,026 spot trading pairs and 203 futures pairs, generating significant cost savings for its users. According to the report, 3.44 million traders saved an average of $320 each, with the largest single-user saving reaching $9 million. The move marked a notable departure from traditional exchange fee models.

“We proved that Zero-Fee trading isn’t a promotional tactic—it’s a liquidity engine,” the report states.

The strategy delivered measurable competitive advantages, with MEXC capturing 72% of market share in PUMPUSDT and 59% in LINKUSDT. The exchange’s dual-market approach demonstrated strategic precision, with futures volume anchored by mainstream assets—BTC and ETH accounted for 70% of the top ten—while emerging narratives saw substantial growth. SUIUSDT ranked fourth in activity, and USDC pairs experienced dramatic increases, including BNBUSDC up 110 times and SUIUSDC up 83 times.

MEXC Zero-Fee Trading Boosts Emerging Assets And Dominates Tokenized RWA Markets

Zero-Fee trading proved especially effective for emerging assets, with MNTUSDT gaining 53 percentage points in market share and PUMP and LINK increasing 42% and 34% respectively. The initiative helped launch new tokens while revitalizing trading activity in established assets across Layer 1 protocols, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, and oracle-based tokens.

In spot markets, MEXC secured a strong position in the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) sector, capturing dominant shares in leading tokenized equities, including 73% of McDonald’s trading, 70% of Amazon, and 61% of Meta, alongside 61% of Robinhood and 55% of Coinbase volumes. This reinforced the exchange’s positioning as offering the “Widest Selection” within the RWA market.

Since December 22nd, the Zero-Fee policy has been expanded to all spot trading pairs, removing barriers for both retail and institutional users. The report emphasizes how the “MEXCmize, Zero-Fee, Infinite Opportunities” model has moved from concept to tangible market advantage by eliminating transaction costs, facilitating high-frequency strategies, and maintaining liquidity across a broad range of assets, establishing a resilient competitive position.

“We’re not just building the lowest-cost exchange,” the report concludes. “We’re building the premier crypto gateway defined by lowest costs and widest selection—empowering global users to capture market opportunities and maximize asset value.”

