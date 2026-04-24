The New Gold Rush Has No Flag: How Crypto Mining Is Redrawing The World’s Economic Map

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Uzbekistan establishes the Besqala Mining Valley in Karakalpakstan, a green-energy crypto zone offering tax incentives, regulated mining operations, and integrated infrastructure for industrial-scale Bitcoin mining.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has issued a decree establishing the Besqala Mining Valley — a dedicated cryptocurrency mining zone covering the entire territory of the Karakalpakstan republic. The initiative is designed to channel investment into the region through green-energy-based mining, allowing participants to draw from both the national power grid and alternative sources, including hydrogen stations. Excess heat generated by the farms may be redirected to warm agricultural greenhouses, embedding the project into the local economy from the ground up.

Residents of the zone are authorised to sell mined cryptocurrency on domestic and international exchanges or via direct transactions, with revenues permitted to flow into Uzbek bank accounts. In terms of fiscal conditions, all income earned within the valley is exempt from taxes until January 1, 2035 — replaced by a flat monthly fee of 1% of revenue paid to the zone’s administration.

The electricity tariff is fixed at 1,800 soms per kWh, with a double coefficient applied to Group II consumers and exceptions carved out for projects exceeding $100 million in investment. Only legal entities registered in Karakalpakstan may apply for residency, subject to having adequate premises and functioning electrical infrastructure, while founders with convictions for economic crimes are barred from participation. Operations require both resident status and a permit from the National Agency for Perspective Projects.

A World Of Zones: How Countries Are Carving Out Their Piece Of The Mining Industry

The Besqala Mining Valley is the most recent and perhaps most structurally detailed entry into a global landscape that has been reshaping itself fast. Cryptocurrency mining zones, at their core, are purpose-built or government-designated territories where energy-intensive Proof-of-Work mining operates under special legal, fiscal, and infrastructure conditions — typically combining cheap or surplus energy, tax incentives, streamlined customs for hardware imports, and tailored anti-money-laundering rules.

Licensing and registration form the foundation of most frameworks, and as the industry has matured, energy policy compliance has become equally central — regulators increasingly impose consumption limits, mandate renewable sourcing, or apply special tariffs to high-draw operations.

The global landscape today is strikingly diverse. The United States remains the dominant force, holding roughly 37.5% of the global hashrate, underpinned by institutional capital, deeply integrated power markets, and a regulatory environment that finally clarified in 2025 when the SEC confirmed that Proof-of-Work mining does not implicate securities laws.

Not every state rolls out the welcome mat — Nebraska recently introduced a per-kilowatt-hour excise tax targeting large operations amid grid concerns. Meanwhile, Norway has taken the sharpest counter-position in Europe: after launching the continent’s first mandatory national data centre registry, it froze all new crypto mining construction in autumn 2025, arguing that its clean hydropower is too valuable to redirect from hospitals and factories toward speculative computation.

The UAE, by contrast, is building one of the world’s most capital-intensive mining ecosystems — combining gas-fired plants, large solar installations, and immersion-cooled data centres inside free zones where individuals pay no income tax.

Paraguay occupies a different niche: surplus hydroelectric output from the Itaipú Dam delivers some of the lowest marginal electricity costs on the planet, though regulatory inconsistency keeps large-scale investors cautious.

Emerged as Africa’s fastest-growing hub, Ethiopia is monetising underused hydroelectric capacity with government backing, even as political instability clouds long-term planning. El Salvador pursues the most ideologically charged model — a planned volcano-powered Bitcoin City promising zero income tax and zero CO₂, with roughly 474 bitcoins already mined geothermally.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan, once a post-China-ban magnet, now serves as a cautionary tale: coal-dependent, grid-strained, and sliding in global hashrate rankings after tightening domestic regulation.

On the regulatory front, 2026 has already brought shifts. The US SEC and CFTC aligned their interpretive frameworks in March, bringing greater coherence to how the United States governs crypto assets and transactions. Brazil’s Congress reintroduced the RESBit proposal — legislation that would have the government accumulate up to one million Bitcoin over five years as a sovereign reserve, which, if passed, would redefine what state-level mining ambitions can look like.

Energy, Ideology, And The Race To The Bottom Line: Where Mining Is Headed Next

The deeper story of 2026 is geographic. Mining is migrating to the Global South at an accelerating pace, with Paraguay and Ethiopia leading a wave of relocation driven not by ideology but by stranded energy — hydroelectric capacity built with World Bank financing that never found enough domestic industrial demand to absorb it. Bitcoin mining arrives as the buyer of last resort for electricity that would otherwise vanish into the grid. This decentralisation makes the network structurally more resilient, distributing hashrate across continents rather than concentrating it in any single jurisdiction vulnerable to political shocks.

At the same time, the era of light-touch energy arbitrage is closing. Norway’s freeze is a preview of what other energy-rich nations may reach for as public pressure over resource allocation intensifies. The EU’s MiCA framework, now fully in force, does not directly regulate energy use — but it establishes the compliance culture and reporting infrastructure that makes tougher environmental rules easier to layer on top. Miners who have not already secured green energy contracts or built credible sustainability narratives face growing exposure, not just from regulators but from institutional investors who increasingly screen for ESG risk.

The market itself, valued at $3.7 billion in 2026 and projected to grow at nearly 10% annually through 2032, is absorbing all of this without flinching. The most telling signal is the convergence with artificial intelligence: the largest mining firms are quietly becoming high-performance computing providers, leasing capacity for AI workloads during Bitcoin price downturns. The mining zone of the future may look less like a warehouse full of ASICs and more like a vertically integrated digital infrastructure campus — one where a government’s energy policy, not just its tax code, will determine who gets to build there.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

