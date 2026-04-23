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Business News Report Technology
April 23, 2026

MoonPay Rolls Out Virtual Accounts In New York, Expanding Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure Across Regulated Payment Markets

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 23, 2026 at 10:25 am Updated: April 23, 2026 at 10:27 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: April 23, 2026 at 10:25 am

In Brief

MoonPay launches Iron-powered Virtual Accounts in New York, enabling regulated fiat-to-stablecoin payments via API for enterprises, with automatic settlement to stablecoins across global payment rails.

MoonPay Rolls Out Virtual Accounts In New York, Expanding Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure Across Regulated Payment Markets

MoonPay, a global crypto payments network, has announced the launch of Virtual Accounts powered by Iron in New York State, expanding access to compliant fiat-to-stablecoin infrastructure for fintech companies, crypto platforms, neobanks, brokerages, and financial institutions. The offering allows platforms serving businesses, counterparties, or end users in New York, as well as those operating within the state, to integrate regulated payment flows between fiat and digital assets.

The development follows MoonPay’s 2025 acquisition of Iron, an enterprise-focused API-first stablecoin infrastructure provider. The integration of Iron’s technology enables the issuance of dedicated, named virtual accounts for end users, which can receive fiat payments through domestic and international rails including ACH, wire transfers, and SWIFT. Once received, funds are automatically converted into stablecoins and transferred directly to non-custodial wallets.

By consolidating traditional payment rails and blockchain-based settlement into a single API layer, Virtual Accounts are designed to facilitate fiat-to-stablecoin transactions across payments, trading activity, treasury operations, and cross-border money movement. The system aims to streamline settlement processes while reducing dependence on fragmented banking networks.

For enterprise platforms, the infrastructure is positioned to support faster settlement cycles and the delivery of programmable payment services with global interoperability. Iron’s system integrates onboarding, liquidity management, banking coordination, and payment operations into a unified framework, allowing institutions to scale without additional operational complexity.

MoonPay: A Regulated Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider For Enterprise Payment And Settlement Services Across US Financial Markets

The launch in New York is presented as strategically significant due to the state’s dense concentration of financial institutions, asset managers, and fintech companies, as well as its established regulatory framework. With this expansion, MoonPay joins a limited group of providers offering Virtual Account infrastructure in the state, extending access to stablecoin-enabled financial services under regulated conditions.

The move reflects increasing enterprise demand for stablecoin-based payment systems and programmable financial infrastructure capable of operating across jurisdictions. MoonPay has recently expanded its use of Iron’s infrastructure through integrations with global workforce platform Deel, enabling over 40,000 businesses across the UK and European Union to conduct payroll payments in stablecoins. The company has also announced a collaboration with Paysafe, a payments platform processing approximately $170 billion in annual transaction volume, to extend stablecoin capabilities across its infrastructure.

With New York now included among supported jurisdictions, MoonPay is positioned to serve enterprise clients across major U.S. financial markets through a unified API. The offering provides access to Virtual Accounts, fiat on- and off-ramps, payout services, and stablecoin settlement rails within a single infrastructure layer supported by the company’s global licensing and compliance framework.

MoonPay received its BitLicense, Money Transmitter Licenses, and a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services in 2025, establishing the regulatory foundation for its expanded operations in the state.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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