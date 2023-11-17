News Report
November 17, 2023

​​Menlo Ventures Raises $1.35 Billion to Invest in Early Stage AI Startups

Published: November 17, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Menlo Ventures announced it has successfully raised $1.35 billion in funds to invest in early-stage artificial intelligence startups.

Menlo Ventures Raises $1.35 Billion to invest in AI Startups

Silicon Valley based venture capital firm Menlo Ventures announced it has successfully raised $1.35 billion in funds for investment in artificial intelligence startups. The firm’s investment strategy will prioritize emerging startups and those in the early stages of development, with an exclusion of later-stage investments.

Menlo Ventures plans to place emphasis on artificial intelligence, targeting both infrastructure and applications within the field. The firm has previously invested in AI-focused startups, including Abnormal, Anthropic, Cleanlab, Pinecone and Typeface.

The newly raised funds will be allocated between the early-stage fund Menlo XVI, and the early growth fund Menlo Inflection III.

Established in 1976, Menlo Ventures stands as one of the earliest venture capital firms in Silicon Valley, with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. In recent years, the firm has delivered notable returns to its investors through strategic investments in fintech and software businesses such as Chime and Harness, along with Uber, Roku and Poshmark.

Investors Remain ‘Invested’ in AI Ventures

Menlo Ventures recently made several strategic investments, contributing to Finch’s Series B fundraising, securing $40 million, and Sana Labs‘ round which raised $34 million. The firm also played a part in the generative AI company Anthropic’s May $450 million raise.

Despite a global slowdown in venture capital investment activity and challenging fundraising conditions, there is a noticeable resilience in investor interest toward artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

The latest Pitchbook Investor Survey reveals that 62.2% of investors see AI and machine learning as having the greatest disruptive potential among emerging technologies in the next five to ten years, while 30% of investors are incorporating AI into their regular processes to evaluate investment opportunities.

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

